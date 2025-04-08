IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens in match 21 of the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats The defending champions, KKR, have had a mixed start to the season under their new captain, Ajinkya Rahane. With two wins and two losses from four games, their journey so far has been inconsistent. While their defeats have been heavy, their victories have been dominant. In their previous match, the Knights triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by a commanding 80-run margin at home.

Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants have also won two and lost two out of their four matches. In their last encounter, they secured a thrilling 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Lucknow's captain, Rishabh Pant, has struggled with the bat in all four games so far and will be looking to make a strong comeback in this crucial match against KKR.

Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4

Wins: 2

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 50

Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4

Wins: 2

Losses: 2

N/R: 0

KKR playing 11 vs LSG (probable)

Ajinkya Rahane will be looking forward to continuing their winning ways after a confidence-boosting win against SRH at home. They would be looking to come back at home with the same eleven against the Lucknow side.

KKR playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

LSG playing 11 vs KKR (probable)

Rishabh Pant's side will also look to continue their run after a high-scoring thriller at home against Mumbai. With the top order looking all fired up, they hope no changes will be needed for them to get maximum points on the night again.

LSG playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

LSG squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.

Check out the players' match-up ahead of KKR vs LSG match here. The players battle stats will help you to create Kolkata vs Lucknow fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG player battles

Quinton de Kock vs. Avesh Khan

De Kock is known for attacking pace early on, but Avesh Khan's aggressive line and bounce might create some challenges for him.

Sunil Narine vs. Ravi Bishnoi

A fascinating battle between two spin experts. Narine's batting will face off against Bishnoi's deceptive googlies, potentially turning a crucial phase into a game-changing moment.

Rinku Singh vs. Shardul Thakur

Rinku's knack for finishing games will be tested by Shardul's clever variations, especially in high-pressure moments.

Mitchell Marsh vs. Varun Chakravarthy

Marsh is known for taking on spin, but Varun's mystery deliveries could disrupt his timing and rhythm in the middle overs.

Nicholas Pooran vs. Harshit Rana

Pooran's aggressive approach will come up against Rana's disciplined pace and line, creating an exciting contest, particularly in the death overs.

Andre Russell vs. Digvesh Rathi