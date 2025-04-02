IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs GT cricket match live?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB's pace duo, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been effective with economical figures, and their ability to contain Gujarat's formidable top order, including Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, will be key. The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batter-friendly pitch poses a challenge for bowlers, but RCB's quick bowlers, along with support from Yash Dayal, should help manage the threat. Check IPL 2025 RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first in Bengaluru against hosts RCB Both skippers after the toss: Shubman Gill: We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to finetune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back. Rajat Patidar: Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma
In contrast, Gujarat's spin attack, led by Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, will look to exploit RCB's vulnerability to spin, with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt key players to watch. GT's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, former RCB players, will aim to take early wickets and set up the spinners for success. The match promises to be a crucial contest between RCB's in-form batting and Gujarat's varied bowling attack.
IPL 2025 RCB vs GT broadcast details
Country
IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan
Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan
Yupp TV
UK & Ireland
Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada
Willow TV
Bangladesh
Gazi TV
Australia
Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan
RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei
Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
Supersport
MENA / UAE
CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong
PCCW
Singapore
StarHub
Caribbean
Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea
EMTV
Arab World
BeIN Sports
Maldives
Yupp TV, Medianet
