IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs GT cricket match live?

RCB's pace duo, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, have been effective with economical figures, and their ability to contain Gujarat's formidable top order, including Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, will be key. The Chinnaswamy Stadium's batter-friendly pitch poses a challenge for bowlers, but RCB's quick bowlers, along with support from Yash Dayal, should help manage the threat. Check IPL 2025 RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2025 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first in Bengaluru against hosts RCB Both skippers after the toss: Shubman Gill: We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We've seen the conditions don't change much. We're all about reducing our unforced errors. We'll try to finetune the areas that need it. Kagiso misses out due to personal reasons so we've got Arshad Khan back. Rajat Patidar: Would've bowled first as well because it's a new surface. It's pretty hard and won't change much. The way boys are chipping in gives a lot of confidence as a captain. We love this crowd. The way they love us and the support we've always received is incredible. Same team. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

In contrast, Gujarat's spin attack, led by Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore, will look to exploit RCB's vulnerability to spin, with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt key players to watch. GT's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, former RCB players, will aim to take early wickets and set up the spinners for success. The match promises to be a crucial contest between RCB's in-form batting and Gujarat's varied bowling attack.

IPL 2025 RCB vs GT broadcast details

IPL 2025 RCB vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

