IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. The two teams have met twice at this venue, with each side claiming one victory.

RCB comes into this match on the back of two consecutive wins, showcasing their ability to both chase and defend effectively. This will be their first home game of the season, and they will be eager to perform in front of their passionate fan base, who are expected to fill the stadium. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has been playing a well-rounded game, with key players stepping up when needed, contributing to the team's success.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Not much has changed in me physically after injury, says Prasidh On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had a mixed start to the season. They faced a heavy defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings, who posted a daunting 243 runs, led by Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, and Shashank Singh. Despite a spirited chase, GT fell short by 11 runs, finishing with 232. However, they bounced back strongly in their next outing, securing a win against Mumbai Indians with a solid performance in both batting and bowling.

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

RCB vs GT head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

RCB won: 3

GT won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RCB squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Lungisani Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Yash Dayal.

GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.

