When will Bumrah, Akash Deep feature in IPL 2025? Here's latest update

Bumrah has resumed bowling at the Centre of Excellence but is yet to bowl at full intensity. Akash Deep not available before April 10, according to media reports

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
The return of India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been delayed once again, as he has not yet started bowling at full tilt in the nets at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
 
According to a report in The Times of India, Bumrah has resumed bowling at the Centre of Excellence but is yet to bowl at full intensity. The report further stated that Bumrah's injury is more serious than it appears and that is one of the reasons behind not pushing him too soon. 
 
The latest update on Bumrah's fitness gives a clear picture of his availability for Mumbai Indians (MI). The India pace lynchpin is certainly not available for the Mumbai-based franchise in the near future.
 
Another reason behind the precautionary steps taken by the BCCI is that India are set to play a five-match Test series in England after the conclusion of IPL 2025.
 
Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav's fitness update

Meanwhile, it is not only Bumrah who is on the path to recovery. Lucknow Super Giants, who are lacking bowling options, are fretting over the fitness of Mayank Yadav and Akash Deep. Akash Deep’s return has now been delayed by at least a week, with the medical team targeting a comeback around April 10. He was ruled out of action after developing “discomfort” during the Sydney Test series in early January.
 
Mayank Yadav is also following a similar recovery timeline and is awaiting clearance to resume competitive cricket.   
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 
 
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

