IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka-Rishabh Pant involved in animated chat again

Punjab Kings secured their second consecutive win in IPL 2025, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets at Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. This victory marked the fourth time they have won both opening games of an IPL season. The win propelled them to second place in the points table, following their earlier victory over Gujarat Titans.

Sanjiv Goenka had an in-depth conversation with PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, who played a key role in the win with a half-century. Meanwhile, LSG captain Rishabh Pant had another disappointing outing. Pant, who was bought for Rs 27 crore, was outperformed by Iyer, who was acquired for 25 lakh less. Pant only managed to score two runs off five balls in this match, leaving him with a total of 17 runs from 26 balls over the course of three innings.

Goenka also had an animated discussion with Pant, which resembled their conversation after Lucknow's earlier defeat to Delhi Capitals. The interaction saw Goenka gesturing with his finger at Pant several times.

LSG have now lost two of their first three matches of the season. Their next challenge will be a home game against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Pant reflected on the defeat during the post-match presentation, saying, "The total wasn’t enough. We were 20-25 runs short, but that’s part of the game. We’re still assessing the conditions at our home ground. Losing early wickets made it difficult to set a big total. The idea was to prepare a slow wicket, and the slower balls were sticking. We’ll learn from this and move forward. There are positives, but not much more to say."