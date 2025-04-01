Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

Lucknow have a chance to go 2nd in the points table if they win their 1st home tie against Punjab Kings. They are currently 3rd place with 2 points on the table.





Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table has the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leading alongside Delhi Capitals (DC) leading with two wins from two matches each, boasting strong net run rates (NRR). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are in third and fourth positions with a win-loss record of 1-1, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) has one win in one match.  Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) each have one win and two losses, placing them lower in the standings. The competition is intense with close points between teams. 
 
 
IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 RCB 2 2 0 0 2.266 4
2 DC 2 2 0 0 1.32 4
3 LSG 2 1 1 0 0.963 2
4 GT 2 1 1 0 0.625 2
5 PBKS 1 1 0 0 0.55 2
6 MI 3 1 2 0 0.309 2
7 CSK 3 1 2 0 -0.771 2
8 SRH 3 1 2 0 -0.871 2
9 RR 3 1 2 0 -1.112 2
10 KKR 3 1 2 0 -1.428 2
 
LSG probable ranking
 
Lucknow have a chance to go 2nd in the points table if they win their 1st home tie against Punjab Kings. They are currently 3rd place with 2 points on the table.  Check LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
PBKS probable ranking

Punjab can also go to 4 points with a win but have an inferior net run-rate than Lucknow. A big win can see them go above their opponents on the night though.
 
Top run-scorers
 
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leads the IPL 2025 batting chart with 189 runs in 3 matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 219.76. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (GT) follows with 137 runs in 2 matches, while Travis Head from SRH has 136 runs. The top batsmen have showcased impressive performances, including high strike rates from players like Aniket Verma (SRH) and Mitchell Marsh (LSG). Ishan Kishan’s 108* for SRH is a highlight, and other consistent players include Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Surya Kumar Yadav (MI), who continue to shine in the competition. 
IPL 2025 top run-scorers
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 189 3 3 0 75 63 86 219.76 0 2 17 15
2 Sai Sudharsan GT 137 2 2 0 74 68.5 82 167.07 0 2 9 8
3 Travis Head SRH 136 3 3 0 67 45.33 71 191.54 0 1 18 6
4 Mitchell Marsh LSG 124 3 3 0 72 41.33 68 182.35 0 2 13 8
5 Aniket Verma SRH 117 3 3 0 74 39 57 205.26 0 1 5 12
6 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 116 3 3 0 63 38.67 74 156.75 0 2 13 4
7 Ishan Kishan SRH 108 3 3 1 106* 54 53 203.77 1 0 11 6
8 Dhruv Jurel RR 106 3 3 0 70 35.33 70 151.42 0 1 10 6
9 Rachin Ravindra CSK 106 3 3 1 65* 53 80 132.5 0 1 7 4
10 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 104 3 3 1 48 52 63 165.07 0 0 6 7
11 Quinton De Kock KKR 102 3 3 1 97* 51 69 147.82 0 1 9 6
12 Nitish Rana RR 100 3 3 0 81 33.33 53 188.67 0 1 12 5
13 Sanju Samson RR 99 3 3 0 66 33 64 154.68 0 1 10 5
14 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 97 2 1 1 97* - 42 230.95 0 1 5 9
15 Jos Buttler GT 93 2 2 0 54 46.5 57 163.15 0 1 9 3
 
Top wicket-takers
 
The list of top wicket-takers shows Noor Ahmad of CSK leading with 9 wickets in 3 matches, boasting a remarkable economy rate of 6.83 and a best bowling performance of 18/4. Mitchell Starc from DC follows with 8 wickets in 2 matches and a standout 35/5 performance. Several other bowlers, including Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Shardul Thakur (LSG), and Kuldeep Yadav (DC), have impressive records, with most taking 5 wickets or more. Economy rates vary, but most bowlers, like Josh Hazlewood and Kuldeep Yadav, maintain strong figures, with multiple 4-wicket hauls across matches. 
IPL 2025 top wicket-takers
POS Player Wkts Mat Inns Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Noor Ahmad 9 3 3 12 82 18/04/25 9.11 6.83 8 1 0
2 Mitchell Starc 8 2 2 7.4 77 35/5 9.62 10.04 5.75 0 1
3 Khaleel Ahmed 6 3 3 12 95 29/03/25 15.83 7.91 12 0 0
4 Shardul Thakur 6 3 2 6 53 34/4 8.83 8.83 6 1 0
5 Kuldeep Yadav 5 2 2 8 42 22/03/25 8.4 5.25 9.6 0 0
6 Josh Hazlewood 5 2 2 8 43 21/03/25 8.6 5.37 9.6 0 0
7 Wanindu Hasaranga 5 2 2 7 69 35/4 13.8 9.85 8.4 1 0
8 Arshdeep Singh 5 2 2 8 79 43/3 15.8 9.87 9.6 0 0
9 Matheesha Pathirana 4 2 2 8 64 28/02/25 16 8 12 0 0
10 Ashwani Kumar 4 1 1 3 24 24/04/25 6 8 4.5 1 0
11 Sai Kishore 4 2 2 8 67 30/03/25 16.75 8.37 12 0 0
12 Vignesh Puthur 4 2 2 6 53 32/3 13.25 8.83 9 0 0
13 Deepak Chahar 4 3 3 8 76 19/02/25 19 9.5 12 0 0
14 Hardik Pandya 3

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

