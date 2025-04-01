IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table has the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leading alongside Delhi Capitals (DC) leading with two wins from two matches each, boasting strong net run rates (NRR). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are in third and fourth positions with a win-loss record of 1-1, while Punjab Kings (PBKS) has one win in one match. Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) each have one win and two losses, placing them lower in the standings. The competition is intense with close points between teams.
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|RCB
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.266
|4
|2
|DC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.32
|4
|3
|LSG
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.963
|2
|4
|GT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.625
|2
|5
|PBKS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.55
|2
|6
|MI
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.309
|2
|7
|CSK
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.771
|2
|8
|SRH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.871
|2
|9
|RR
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-1.112
|2
|10
|KKR
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-1.428
|2
LSG probable ranking
Lucknow have a chance to go 2nd in the points table if they win their 1st home tie against Punjab Kings. They are currently 3rd place with 2 points on the table. Check LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
PBKS probable ranking
Punjab can also go to 4 points with a win but have an inferior net run-rate than Lucknow. A big win can see them go above their opponents on the night though.
Top run-scorers
Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leads the IPL 2025 batting chart with 189 runs in 3 matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 219.76. Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans (GT) follows with 137 runs in 2 matches, while Travis Head from SRH has 136 runs. The top batsmen have showcased impressive performances, including high strike rates from players like Aniket Verma (SRH) and Mitchell Marsh (LSG). Ishan Kishan’s 108* for SRH is a highlight, and other consistent players include Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Surya Kumar Yadav (MI), who continue to shine in the competition.
|IPL 2025 top run-scorers
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|189
|3
|3
|0
|75
|63
|86
|219.76
|0
|2
|17
|15
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|137
|2
|2
|0
|74
|68.5
|82
|167.07
|0
|2
|9
|8
|3
|Travis Head
|SRH
|136
|3
|3
|0
|67
|45.33
|71
|191.54
|0
|1
|18
|6
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|124
|3
|3
|0
|72
|41.33
|68
|182.35
|0
|2
|13
|8
|5
|Aniket Verma
|SRH
|117
|3
|3
|0
|74
|39
|57
|205.26
|0
|1
|5
|12
|6
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|116
|3
|3
|0
|63
|38.67
|74
|156.75
|0
|2
|13
|4
|7
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|108
|3
|3
|1
|106*
|54
|53
|203.77
|1
|0
|11
|6
|8
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|106
|3
|3
|0
|70
|35.33
|70
|151.42
|0
|1
|10
|6
|9
|Rachin Ravindra
|CSK
|106
|3
|3
|1
|65*
|53
|80
|132.5
|0
|1
|7
|4
|10
|Surya Kumar Yadav
|MI
|104
|3
|3
|1
|48
|52
|63
|165.07
|0
|0
|6
|7
|11
|Quinton De Kock
|KKR
|102
|3
|3
|1
|97*
|51
|69
|147.82
|0
|1
|9
|6
|12
|Nitish Rana
|RR
|100
|3
|3
|0
|81
|33.33
|53
|188.67
|0
|1
|12
|5
|13
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|99
|3
|3
|0
|66
|33
|64
|154.68
|0
|1
|10
|5
|14
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|97
|2
|1
|1
|97*
|-
|42
|230.95
|0
|1
|5
|9
|15
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|93
|2
|2
|0
|54
|46.5
|57
|163.15
|0
|1
|9
|3
Top wicket-takers
The list of top wicket-takers shows Noor Ahmad of CSK leading with 9 wickets in 3 matches, boasting a remarkable economy rate of 6.83 and a best bowling performance of 18/4. Mitchell Starc from DC follows with 8 wickets in 2 matches and a standout 35/5 performance. Several other bowlers, including Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Shardul Thakur (LSG), and Kuldeep Yadav (DC), have impressive records, with most taking 5 wickets or more. Economy rates vary, but most bowlers, like Josh Hazlewood and Kuldeep Yadav, maintain strong figures, with multiple 4-wicket hauls across matches.
|IPL 2025 top wicket-takers
|POS
|Player
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|9
|3
|3
|12
|82
|18/04/25
|9.11
|6.83
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|8
|2
|2
|7.4
|77
|35/5
|9.62
|10.04
|5.75
|0
|1
|3
|Khaleel Ahmed
|6
|3
|3
|12
|95
|29/03/25
|15.83
|7.91
|12
|0
|0
|4
|Shardul Thakur
|6
|3
|2
|6
|53
|34/4
|8.83
|8.83
|6
|1
|0
|5
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|2
|2
|8
|42
|22/03/25
|8.4
|5.25
|9.6
|0
|0
|6
|Josh Hazlewood
|5
|2
|2
|8
|43
|21/03/25
|8.6
|5.37
|9.6
|0
|0
|7
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|5
|2
|2
|7
|69
|35/4
|13.8
|9.85
|8.4
|1
|0
|8
|Arshdeep Singh
|5
|2
|2
|8
|79
|43/3
|15.8
|9.87
|9.6
|0
|0
|9
|Matheesha Pathirana
|4
|2
|2
|8
|64
|28/02/25
|16
|8
|12
|0
|0
|10
|Ashwani Kumar
|4
|1
|1
|3
|24
|24/04/25
|6
|8
|4.5
|1
|0
|11
|Sai Kishore
|4
|2
|2
|8
|67
|30/03/25
|16.75
|8.37
|12
|0
|0
|12
|Vignesh Puthur
|4
|2
|2
|6
|53
|32/3
|13.25
|8.83
|9
|0
|0
|13
|Deepak Chahar
|4
|3
|3
|8
|76
|19/02/25
|19
|9.5
|12
|0
|0
|14
|Hardik Pandya
|3