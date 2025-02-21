Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025: Skipper Hardik Pandya sports the new jersey of Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians will look for their first IPL trophy since 2019 in IPL 2025, starting March 22

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, on Friday unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2025, carrying forward the iconic blue and gold colours that symbolise the spirit of the franchise. The unveiling comes with a heartfelt message from captain Hardik Pandya, who promises to uphold the team’s proud legacy alongside key players Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.
 
Captain’s promise to the Paltan 
Addressing the passionate Mumbai Indians fanbase, Hardik Pandya shared an emotional message on MI’s YouTube page:
"Dear Paltan, 2025 is our opportunity to bring the legacy where it belongs. With the blue & gold on us, we will take the field to Play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you. Chala bhetu, Wankhede la (Let’s meet at Wankhede)!"
 
Check the full video here:
 

The iconic blue and gold 
The 2025 jersey retains the classic blue and gold palette, which holds deep significance for Mumbai Indians. Blue represents trust, confidence, and limitless potential, while gold signifies glory, achievement, and the team’s relentless pursuit of excellence. 
 
MI’s IPL 2025 jersey price 
The official MI jersey for IPL 2025 will cost Rs 4,999 for the official player version. The franchise has also unveiled a replica version, which will cost Rs 2,999.
 
Booking open 
Fans can book get thier hands on the brand new jersey of Mumbai Indians by booking it from MI's official website.
 
Click here to go directly to the official MI website.  MI squad for IPL 2025:  Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur
 
First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

