IPL 2025: Skipper Hardik Pandya sports the new jersey of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, on Friday unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2025 , carrying forward the iconic blue and gold colours that symbolise the spirit of the franchise. The unveiling comes with a heartfelt message from captain Hardik Pandya, who promises to uphold the team’s proud legacy alongside key players Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma.

Captain’s promise to the Paltan

Addressing the passionate Mumbai Indians fanbase, Hardik Pandya shared an emotional message on MI’s YouTube page:

"Dear Paltan, 2025 is our opportunity to bring the legacy where it belongs. With the blue & gold on us, we will take the field to Play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you. Chala bhetu, Wankhede la (Let’s meet at Wankhede)!"

Check the full video here:

Fans can book get thier hands on the brand new jersey of Mumbai Indians by booking it from MI's official website.