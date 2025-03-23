IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch CSK vs MI cricket match live?

In match 3 of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Check IPL 2025 Match 3: CSK vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE For MI, Ryan Rickelton and Satyanarayana Raju are making their IPL debuts while Will Jacks (former RCB) and Mitchell Santner (former CSK) are making their debut for the Mumbai outfit. Playing XIs of both the teams Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.

Check IPL 2025 Match 2: SRH vs RR HIGHLIGHTS AND FULL SCORECARD HERE CSK had a mixed season last year, finishing in fifth place, while Mumbai Indians struggled and ended at the bottom. Both franchises are the most successful in IPL history, each having won the title five times, and they will both be aiming for a sixth crown this season.

However, MI were without key players for the match. Star bowler Jasprit Bumrah would miss the initial games, and captain Hardik Pandya has been serving a one-match suspension from IPL 2024 due to an over-rate offense. As a result, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in as captain. With Pandya and Bumrah absent, MI would rely on emerging talents like Robin Minz and Arjun Tendulkar.

CSK, on the other hand, have a well-rounded squad with experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad leading the spin attack.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI broadcast details

IPL 2025 broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch CSK vs MI in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in the IPL 2025?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on March 23 (Sunday)

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 will be held at the M.A Chidambaram stadium on March 23.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in the IPL 2025 on March 23?

The toss for the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 begin on March 23?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on their app and website.