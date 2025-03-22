IPL 2025: SRH vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The return of India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy adds further depth to their squad. Abhishek, who recently scored 135 off 54 balls against England, brings form and flair to the team. In IPL 2024, Sunrisers posted three 250-plus totals, including a remarkable 287 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is going to have a big impact again - Kane Williamson Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are dealing with the absence of skipper Sanju Samson due to a finger injury. Riyan Parag will lead the side in his place. Despite losing Jos Buttler, Royals still have key players like Shimron Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal but face a tough challenge against the Sunrisers' strong lineup.

IPL 2025: SRH vs RR playing 11 prediction

SRH playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami

RR playing 11 (probable): Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

SRH vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 20

SRH won: 11

RR won: 9

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

SRH squad: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kumar Kartikeya, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shubham Dubey

IPL 2025 match on March 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, SRH vs RR telecast and Hyderabad vs Rajasthan live streaming details

When will SRH vs RR match in IPL 2025 be played?

SRH vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be played on March 23.

What is the venue of the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between SRH and RR.

When will the live toss for the SRH vs RR take place?

The live toss for SRH vs RR will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?