Not right combination but right camaraderie wins you matches: Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer believes that more than correct combination it is the right camaraderie and synergy that enables a team to win games of cricket.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
The new PBKS skipper scored his second successive half-century and guided his team to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants while chasing a target of 172 in just 16.2 overs.

"To be honest, there's no right combination. Just that the camaraderie and synergy has to click at the right time. I feel all teams have the right potential to go out there and win the game. It's just that you need to have the similar kind of mindset when you go out there," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony here on Tuesday.

He couldn't be more pleased to get the initial momentum with two away game wins.

"It is the start we required. Boys played their role really well. Every individual contributed to the best of their ability and whatever was discussed in the team meeting, we implemented really well." 

  His captaincy has been impressive and with the willow he has led from the front with unbeaten knocks of 97 and 52 in successive games.

"I always try to be in the present as much as possible. Even this innings is now history for me. Just want to focus on the next one now."  For Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant, he had no option but to admit that his team was at least 25 runs short on that track and they were "not good enough" to win it on the day.

"It was not enough, we were 20-25 runs short. That is part and parcel of the game - our first home game, so still assessing the conditions. We were not good enough on the day," Pant said.

Pant felt that the track had some help for the spinners.

"The idea was to get a slow wicket because we felt it is a home game, it is going to stop a bit. When you were bowling slow, it was sticking."  The young skipper, who was bought by Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise for a mind-blowing Rs 27 crore fee, looked dejected.

"You cannot control each and every thing, but each player is trying to take the game forward. We will learn from it and move forward," Pant said.

"Definitely lot of positives, early in the tournament, still figuring out lot of things for the team and hopefully it will come out nicely for us," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsLucknow Super Giants

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

