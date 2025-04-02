IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11; Patidar and Gill's captaincy record in IPL

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 RCB vs GT: Bengaluru pitch report, M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2, in a highly anticipated IPL clash. The two teams have previously met twice at this venue, with each side winning once. RCB come into this match on the back of two consecutive victories, showcasing their versatility in both chasing and defending targets. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB have been in fine form this season, with key players stepping up at crucial moments. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans had a shaky start, suffering a narrow loss to Punjab Kings despite a strong fight. However, they bounced back with a solid win over Mumbai Indians, demonstrating their strengths in both batting and bowling.

Rajat Patidar's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 2

Wins: 2

Losses: 0

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 100

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Total matches: 2

Matches won: 1

Matches lost: 1

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 50

RCB playing 11 vs GT (probable)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are aiming to make a strong homecoming at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with their experienced bowling attack key to their success against Gujarat Titans. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both economical with the ball, will be central to RCB's strategy. Hazlewood has been impressive, conceding only 5.37 runs per over in this IPL, while Bhuvneshwar's economy stands at 6.6. Their ability to control Gujarat's capable top order, including Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan, will be crucial.

RCB also have the dependable Yash Dayal as support to the senior pacers, although their spin department, led by Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, will need to step up against Gujarat's strong batting line-up. The batting has been solid, with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt showing good form, and RCB will rely on their consistency at the top to build substantial partnerships.

RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma

RCB squad for IPL 2025:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh

GT playing 11 vs RCB (probable)

Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to counter RCB's potent bowling attack with their own set of experienced players. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore lead their spin department, and their battle with RCB's top order, including Kohli, Salt, and Rajat Patidar, will be crucial. Kohli's ability to play spin effectively will be a key challenge for the GT spinners.

GT's pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj will be looking to make early breakthroughs, especially against RCB’s top order. Rabada, with a good head-to-head record against Kohli, will be aiming to get crucial early wickets to expose RCB’s middle order. Their success in the powerplay could set the tone for their spinners to capitalise and restrict RCB's total.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact player: Mahipal Lomror

GT squad for IPL 2025: