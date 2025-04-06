IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 19 of the IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.

SRH had a disappointing outing in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they failed to chase down a target of 201 and were all out for just 120 runs. The bowling attack of Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy kept the Sunrisers on the back foot throughout the chase. Earlier in the game, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ajinkya Rahane played key roles in helping KKR post a competitive total. With just one win from their first three matches, SRH is currently at the bottom of the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have showcased an aggressive style of cricket. Despite a loss to Punjab Kings in their opener, the 2022 champions have bounced back, winning two of their last three matches. As they play their second away game of the season, the Titans will be eager to maintain their winning streak and outclass the Sunrisers.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 SRH vs GT: Hyderabad pitch report and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stats But, before these skippers take the field for their Sunday clash, let us see who has the upper hand in terms of leadership records and what could be their playing 11 for the match.

Pat Cummins' captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 20

Wins: 10

Losses: 10

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 50

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 16

Wins: 6

Losses: 8

N/R: 2

Win percentage: 37.5

SRH playing 11 vs GT (probable)

After facing 3 defeats in a row, Pat Cummins' side are in a drive need for a win and a home tie might have just come on the right time for them. With the explosive batting order failing to function like they can in the recent fixtures, it will be interesting to see their approach on the night.

SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player:Wiaan Mulder

SRH squad for IPL 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide

GT playing 11 vs SRH

Shubman Gill and co. would be going into the game with some confidence having won their previous fixture. They would be trusting the same eleven to get the points this time too. Siraj would once again prove to be crucial for the side having played in Hyderabad for a long time in his career.

GT playing 11 and impact subs: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

GT squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat