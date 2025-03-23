IPL 2025: CSK vs MI Playing 11, Suryakumar and Gaikwad's captaincy record

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs RR playing 11; Cummins and Parag's captaincy record The most anticipated rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to unfold as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in their opening match of IPL 2025 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk today at 7:30 PM IST. CSK, having retained several key players from last season, also made some strategic buys in the auction, strengthening their squad. Their well-balanced team, with a particularly formidable spin trio, looks poised for a strong start.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have also kept five core players from their previous season and have assembled a solid line-up. However, MI will be without their regular captain, Hardik Pandya, for the first game due to a suspension. Additionally, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will miss the early part of the season as he continues to recover from a back injury. Despite these setbacks, both teams will be eager to kick off their campaigns with a win in this high-stakes clash.

Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy record in T20Is

Matches: 23

Won: 18

Lost: 4

Tied: 1

Win percentage: 78.26

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL

Matches: 14

Won: 7

Lost: 7

Win percentage: 50

CSK Playing 11 vs MI today:

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will enter the IPL 2025 season with a strong and well-rounded squad. With experienced campaigners like Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja, CSK has the firepower to set up big totals and also control the middle overs. The pace attack, spearheaded by Matheesha Pathirana, adds variety and depth to the bowling unit. As a franchise that has consistently performed well under pressure, CSK will be looking to make a strong statement from the very start of the season.

CSK Playing 11 (probables): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI Playing 11 vs CSK:

Mumbai Indians, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, have assembled a formidable squad, blending experienced players with emerging talents. Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills and ability to anchor the innings, alongside the pace of Trent Boult and the spin prowess of Mitchell Santner, will be key for MI's success. The combination of veterans and fresh faces gives MI the edge, and they’ll be eager to get off to a winning start in IPL 2025, aiming to add another title to their illustrious history.

MI Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz (wk), Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju/Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthur