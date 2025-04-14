Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to the streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings here

LSG vs CSK broadcast details
LSG vs CSK broadcast details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
 
While LSG will try to win their fourth match in a row to boost their chances of early playoff contention, CSK will aim to end their five-match losing streak and add two crucial points important for them to stay alive in the playoff race. 

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against LSG in Lucknow.  Both skippers after the toss:  Rishabh Pant: It's just amazing. We would have bowled first. In Lucknow it's slower in the first innings, gets better gradually. The only thing we talked about CSK is that we don't want to give them an opening, just need to give our 100%. We want to go out there and play good cricket. Only one change - Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh.  MS Dhoni: We are blessed, we get good support wherever we go. 'Thank you', to all the fans. We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better in the second innings. It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time. We have a couple of changes. Overton and Rasheed come in for Ash and Conway.  LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi  CSK playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

   
 
LSG, after their last game, have all three departments in form, with skipper Pant himself showing glimpses of getting back in form with the bat. On the other hand, CSK—despite having the purple cap holder Noor Ahmad in their squad—have looked weak in all three departments. But still, with MS Dhoni back leading the side for the rest of the season, fans can expect some major turnaround in CSK’s fortunes from Monday onwards.  Check IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here

Also Read

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK head-to-head, Lucknow weather forecast, key toss stats

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Lucknow stadium

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, LSG batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: MS Dhoni wins the toss, elects to bowl first in Lucknow

 
IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK broadcast details 
IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch LSG vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025? 
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 14 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match start on April 14? 
The IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India? 
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India? 
Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the LSG vs CSK match in India on both its app and website.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Lucknow stadium

IPL betting boom strains Indian banks as UPI handles trillions in flows

Top five most expensive spells of MI's Jasprit Bumrah in IPL history

IPL 2025: Karun Nair lights up Arun Jaitley Stadium with dazzling 89 vs MI

IPL 2025 points table: GT, LSG, PBKS, SRH rankings; purple, orange cap list

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsLucknow Super GiantsT20 cricket

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story