IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against LSG in Lucknow. Both skippers after the toss: Rishabh Pant: It's just amazing. We would have bowled first. In Lucknow it's slower in the first innings, gets better gradually. The only thing we talked about CSK is that we don't want to give them an opening, just need to give our 100%. We want to go out there and play good cricket. Only one change - Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh. MS Dhoni: We are blessed, we get good support wherever we go. 'Thank you', to all the fans. We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better in the second innings. It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time. We have a couple of changes. Overton and Rasheed come in for Ash and Conway. LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi CSK playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, LSG batters vs CSK bowlers matchups While LSG will try to win their fourth match in a row to boost their chances of early playoff contention, CSK will aim to end their five-match losing streak and add two crucial points important for them to stay alive in the playoff race.

Check IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here LSG, after their last game, have all three departments in form, with skipper Pant himself showing glimpses of getting back in form with the bat. On the other hand, CSK—despite having the purple cap holder Noor Ahmad in their squad—have looked weak in all three departments. But still, with MS Dhoni back leading the side for the rest of the season, fans can expect some major turnaround in CSK’s fortunes from Monday onwards.

IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK broadcast details

IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch LSG vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 14 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match start on April 14?

The IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in India?

Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the LSG vs CSK match in India on both its app and website.