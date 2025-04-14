IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash tonight at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
While LSG will try to win their fourth match in a row to boost their chances of early playoff contention, CSK will aim to end their five-match losing streak and add two crucial points important for them to stay alive in the playoff race.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against LSG in Lucknow. Both skippers after the toss: Rishabh Pant: It's just amazing. We would have bowled first. In Lucknow it's slower in the first innings, gets better gradually. The only thing we talked about CSK is that we don't want to give them an opening, just need to give our 100%. We want to go out there and play good cricket. Only one change - Marsh comes back in for Himmat Singh. MS Dhoni: We are blessed, we get good support wherever we go. 'Thank you', to all the fans. We want to bowl first, there's chances of dew here. The wicket gets better in the second innings. It's important to set the right temperament. We haven't been consistent with our batting. With the ball we have strong back strong. It's important to have a positive mindset, play those big shots. It's a matter of time. We have a couple of changes. Overton and Rasheed come in for Ash and Conway. LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi CSK playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
LSG, after their last game, have all three departments in form, with skipper Pant himself showing glimpses of getting back in form with the bat. On the other hand, CSK—despite having the purple cap holder Noor Ahmad in their squad—have looked weak in all three departments. But still, with MS Dhoni back leading the side for the rest of the season, fans can expect some major turnaround in CSK’s fortunes from Monday onwards. Check IPL 2025 LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES here