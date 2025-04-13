Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Top five most expensive spells of MI's Jasprit Bumrah in IPL history

However, it wasn't a breezy day at the office for Bumrah as he went for 29 runs in his first 2 overs courtesy of a batting masterclass by DC's impact player Karun Nair.

Jasprit Bumrah played his second match for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 after his return from a long injury haul as the Arun Jaitley Stadium got to witness the Indian star pacer on the night.  However, it wasn't a breezy day at the office for Bumrah as he went for 29 runs in his first 2 overs courtesy of a batting masterclass by DC's impact player Karun Nair.    While Bumrah is expected to come out good in his next 2 overs considering he has proven his worth plenty of times in the IPl over the years, Bumrah would be vary of not conceding more than 45 on the night which will add tonight's spell into his most expensive spells in the IPL.  Bumrah's most costly spell in the IPL was 1/56 against Chennai in 2021. 
Jasprit Bumrah most expensive spells in Ipl history
Year Opponent Figures Wickets Runs Conceded
2021 CSK 1/56 1 56
2015 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 0/52 0 52
2015 Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) 0/55 0 55
2017 Gujarat Lions 0/45 0 45
2019 Kolkata Knight Riders 0/44 0 44
   
