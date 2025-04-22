Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Harsha Bhogle clears air on absence from KKR game at Eden Gardens

IPL 2025: Harsha Bhogle clears air on absence from KKR game at Eden Gardens

In response, Bhogle clarified that he had been assigned only two matches in Kolkata this season and missed the second one due to personal reasons.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Harsha Bhogle has addressed the speculation surrounding his absence from the IPL 2025 commentary panel for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) home games at Eden Gardens.  Reports had suggested that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to exclude Bhogle and former cricketer Simon Doull from KKR's home fixtures due to their critical remarks about the pitch conditions at Eden Gardens.    Harsha Bhogle breaks silence on absence from KKR game
 

In response, Harsha Bhogle clarified that he had been assigned only two matches in Kolkata this season and missed the second one due to personal reasons. He emphasized that no formal communication had been received from the CAB regarding his exclusion. Doull had previously criticized the pitches for not favoring spinners, suggesting that KKR might consider relocating their home games if the conditions did not improve.
 
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Chandrakant Pandit had also expressed disappointment over the lack of spin-friendly surfaces at Eden Gardens. Curator Sujan Mukherjee defended the pitch preparations, stating that the conditions were intended to provide a balanced contest between bat and ball, and that there would be more assistance for spinners in upcoming matches.
 
Bhogle's absence from the commentary panel has sparked discussions about the influence of player and official opinions on media assignments in the IPL

Topics : Indian Premier League harsha bhogle Kolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

