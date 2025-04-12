IPL 2025 LSG vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check IPL 2025 Match 26: LSG vs GT live score, match updates and full scorecard here In what promises to be a closely contested clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 26 of the season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on doubleheader Saturday, April 12.

Lucknow Super Giants will aim for their third consecutive win as they face Gujarat Titans, while also eyeing their second home victory of the season. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans will look to continue their own winning streak, extend it to five matches, and cement their place at the top of the points table. Both teams have strong batting line-up, but GT edges LSG in the bowling department, which makes them a little more favourite in the match. However, it is expected to be a neck-and-neck game on the batting-friendly pitch of Lucknow.

But who will seize the momentum? More importantly, how can fans watch this action-packed game live? Find all the broadcast and live streaming details below.

IPL 2025 LSG vs GT broadcast details

IPL 2025 LSG vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch LSG vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?

Also Read

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 12 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will the toss take place for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and GT will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match start on April 12?

The IPL 2025 match between LSG and GT will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between LSG and GT live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in India?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the LSG vs GT match in India on both its app and website.