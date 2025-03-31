IPL 2025 MI vs KKR: Mumbai pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Monday, March 31, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 12 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Mumbai Indians will look for a turnaround after two losses as they face Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede. Known for slow starts, MI need better execution from bowlers and consistency in batting. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton are struggling, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma offer hope. Hardik Pandya returns under scrutiny, and Jasprit Bumrah's absence weakens their pace attack. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, seek momentum after beating Rajasthan Royals. Their spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy remains crucial, while Rinku Singh and Andre Russell provide firepower. KKR will aim to replicate last year’s Wankhede win.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Pitch report for MI vs KKR IPL 2025

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium key stats (IPL 2024) Matches - 7, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 3 (2024 IPL)

Avg 1st Inns score in 2024 IPL – 188/7

– 188/7 Lowest Total Defended – 169 (by KKR v MI), Highest Target Chased – 197

– 169 (by KKR v MI), Highest Target Chased – 197 200+ Totals – 4 times in 7 matches | Sixes Per Match - 18

– 4 times in 7 matches | Sixes Per Match - 18 Pace: Overs% - 74, Wkts – 66, Avg – 29.7, Eco – 9.9

Overs% - 74, Wkts – 66, Avg – 29.7, Eco – 9.9 Spin: Overs% - 26, Wkts – 22, Avg – 25.1, Eco – 7.9 Winning Score at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Since 2023 IPL) 1st Inns score More than 180: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 1

1st Inns score 180 or below: Mts – 3, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 2 Overall team record: Mumbai Indians: Mts – 85, Won – 52, Lost – 33 (Win % - 61)

Mts – 85, Won – 52, Lost – 33 (Win % - 61) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Mts – 17, Won – 5, Lost – 12 (Win % - 29) 2024 Season Record: Mumbai Indians: Mts – 7, Won – 3, Lost – 4 (Win % - 43) Wankhede Stadium has long been known as a paradise for batters, even before the IPL became a high-scoring spectacle. While pacers get some early assistance, the pitch soon flattens out, allowing for big scores. The relatively small boundaries further enhance the ease of scoring. Fans can expect yet another run-fest on Monday in Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Wankhede Stadium

The last IPL game at Wankhede was match number 67 of IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. LSG, after being invited to bat first by MI, put up a huge total of 214 for 6 on the board with the help of half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran (75) and KL Rahul (55). In reply, MI fought valiantly with the help of Rohit Sharma (68) and Naman Dhir (62 not out) but eventually fell 18 runs short of the target, finishing with 196 for 6 after 20 overs.

Other key stats for Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium has hosted 118 IPL matches, with teams batting second having a slight edge, winning 64 times compared to 54 wins for teams batting first. The highest total recorded here is 235 for 1 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians in 2015, while the lowest is 67 all out by Kolkata Knight Riders against MI in 2008. The most successful run chase at this venue was MI’s 214 for 4 in 19.3 overs against Rajasthan Royals in 2023, whereas the lowest total defended was 118 all out by Sunrisers Hyderabad against MI in 2018. The average first-innings score stands at 170.