IPL 2025: Not much has changed in me physically after injury, says Prasidh

Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), will have a tall task stopping the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when they take the field at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in match number 14 of IPL 2025. A day before the match, on Tuesday, GT pacer Prasidh Krishna attended the pre-match press conference, where he talked about his return from injury and how he adapted to the pace of the game. He also hailed skipper Shubman Gill for his decision-making skills and mentioned that Gill is an easy-to-approach skipper on the field.

Adapting after injury

Having missed a significant amount of time due to injuries, Krishna acknowledged the challenge of returning to competitive cricket after a long gap. “Coming in after a few years, especially not having played many T20s in the last two years, it was a bit of an adjustment,” he said. The pace of the game had changed from 2022 to 2025, and Krishna admitted it took some time to get back into rhythm. However, he was quick to emphasise that the game continues to evolve, and adapting to its pace is part of being a professional cricketer. Despite the break, he was happy to report that his body was responding well to the physical demands of the sport.

Leveraging experience against RCB

One of the highlights of the press conference was when Krishna talked about playing against the top team, RCB. His experience in local conditions was sure to give him an edge in understanding pitch behaviour, but Krishna emphasised that execution would ultimately decide success. “No matter how well you know the conditions, it comes down to execution,” he explained. The momentum of the game and proper execution of plans are key to winning, according to the experienced pacer.

Learning from Ashish Nehra’s expertise

Krishna has had the opportunity to work alongside some of the most experienced coaches, including Ashish Nehra, who reinvented himself as a deck bowler in the latter part of his international career. Krishna reflected on how much he has learned from Nehra, especially about handling pressure situations, the mental approach to bowling and preparing for games. “Conversations with him have been about decision-making, handling pressure, and how to approach a challenge,” Krishna shared, revealing the wealth of knowledge he is gaining from the experienced coach.

The learning environment in Gujarat Titans

Being part of an experienced bowling line-up, including the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami, has been a fantastic learning opportunity for Krishna. “Every time we get into the net session, there is so much for us to watch and learn from each other,” he said. The ability to interact with seasoned bowlers and pick their brains about their approaches to the game is an invaluable experience for any cricketer. Krishna emphasised that there is always something to learn from the experienced and younger players alike in the Gujarat Titans set-up.

Shubman Gill’s leadership on the field

Krishna also spoke highly of Shubman Gill’s leadership qualities, especially his involvement with the bowlers. “There is a lot of planning before we go out on the pitch, but having someone like Shubman Gill makes it easier,” Krishna remarked. The ability to approach the captain for feedback on strategy, field setting and tactics was something Krishna appreciated. He also noted the importance of open communication within the team, mentioning how players like Mohammed Siraj and Jos Buttler contribute to these discussions. “It is really easy for any of us to go approach him and get his feedback,” Krishna added.

Managing mental energy during late-game appearances

One of the most intriguing insights from Krishna’s press conference was his approach to managing mental energy when bowling later in a T20 match. Reflecting on his experience in the previous game, he admitted that it was the first time he had to wait for such a long period before bowling. “I just try to keep myself in the game, just be prepared every single over,” Krishna shared. He emphasised that, in T20 cricket, you never know when you will be called upon to bowl, and staying mentally sharp is crucial. Krishna focused on staying prepared and making sure he could get into the rhythm of the game immediately when it was his turn to bowl.