Jio extends offers; check how fans can watch IPL for free on JioHotstar

India’s cricket carnival, the Indian Premier League , is up and running with its 18th edition. The newest edition has fans on their toes as the three original teams of the tournament that are yet to win the trophy—RCB, PBKS, and DC—are the only three teams so far to remain undefeated, while five-time champions CSK and MI, along with defending champions KKR, have each lost two games after three matches.

According to the offers, fans needed to buy a new Jio SIM or recharge their existing numbers with special plans till March 31. However, given the popularity of the tournament, Jio has now decided to extend the offer till April 15.

Jio prepaid plans with free JioHotstar access Plan Price Data Benefits Voice/SMS JioHotstar Access Additional Notes Add-on Plan Rs 100 5GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Most affordable; for users with an active base plan Jio Cricket Data Pack Rs 195 15GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Ideal for those seeking extra data with Hotstar access Comprehensive Plan Rs 949 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 84 days Includes JioCloud; full prepaid pack with OTT and telecom benefits

90-day free JioHotstar on TV and mobile in 4K

Jio users can enjoy uninterrupted cricket action with a 90-day free JioHotstar subscription, available on both TV and mobile in 4K resolution. This allows fans to watch every match of the season live, ensuring they do not miss a single moment of the excitement. Whether at home or on the go, users can experience high-quality streaming without any additional cost.

Jio is also offering a 50-day free trial of its high-speed JioFiber and JioAirFiber services, providing an enhanced home entertainment experience. This trial includes access to over 800 TV channels, 11 OTT apps, and unlimited WiFi, ensuring smooth and immersive cricket viewing in 4K. With ultra-fast connectivity and seamless streaming, users can enjoy lag-free matches and superior home entertainment like never before.