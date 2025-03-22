Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

IPL 2025 live streaming will be available on JioHostar. If you are a cricket enthusiast looking for a cost-effective way to enjoy IPL 2025, here are a few options that might interest you.

IPL 2025
Jio has introduced prepaid plans that provide complimentary access to JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for IPL 2025.
The biggest carnival in Indian sport—the Indian Premier League (IPL)—kicks off on March 22, bringing with it the familiar excitement of watching cricket’s biggest stars in action. This year, the exclusive destination to live stream IPL 2025 online is JioHotstar.
 
As with the previous two editions of the tournament, fans will not be able to stream matches for free on JioHotstar. The live streaming of IPL 2025 will be available exclusively on JioHotstar, with access bundled into select Jio prepaid plans.   
 
Cricket fans may have to shell out some extra pennies to watch stars such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma live in action in the shortest format of the game. However, Jio has introduced prepaid plans that provide complimentary access to JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for IPL 2025.
 
If you are a cricket enthusiast looking for a cost-effective way to enjoy IPL 2025, here are a few options that might interest you. 
Jio prepaid plans with free JioHotstar access
Plan Price Data Benefits Voice/SMS JioHotstar Access Additional Notes
Add-on Plan Rs 100 5GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Most affordable; for users with an active base plan
Jio Cricket Data Pack Rs 195 15GB (one-time) Not included 90 days Ideal for those seeking extra data with Hotstar access
Comprehensive Plan Rs 949 2GB/day (4G), unlimited 5G Unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day 84 days Includes JioCloud; full prepaid pack with OTT and telecom benefits
 
IPL 2025 full schedule   
IPL 2025 Schedule
Match Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue
1 March 22, Sat KKR vs RCB 19:30:00 Kolkata
2 March 23, Sun SRH vs RR 15:30:00 Hyderabad
3 March 23, Sun CSK vs MI 19:30:00 Chennai
4 March 24, Mon DC vs LSG 19:30:00 Visakhapatnam
5 March 25, Tue GT vs PBKS 19:30:00 Ahmedabad
6 March 26, Wed RR vs KKR 19:30:00 Guwahati
7 March 27, Thu SRH vs LSG 19:30:00 Hyderabad
8 March 28, Fri CSK vs RCB 19:30:00 Chennai
9 March 29, Sat GT vs MI 19:30:00 Ahmedabad
10 March 30, Sun DC vs SRH 15:30:00 Visakhapatnam
11 March 30, Sun RR vs CSK 19:30:00 Guwahati
12 March 31, Mon MI vs KKR 19:30:00 Mumbai
13 April 1, Tue LSG vs PBKS 19:30:00 Lucknow
14 April 2, Wed RCB vs GT 19:30:00 Bengaluru
15 April 3, Thu KKR vs SRH 19:30:00 Kolkata
16 April 4, Fri LSG vs MI 19:30:00 Lucknow
17 April 5, Sat CSK vs DC 15:30:00 Chennai
18 April 5, Sat PBKS vs RR 19:30:00 New Chandigarh
19 April 6, Sun KKR vs LSG 15:30:00 Kolkata
20 April 6, Sun SRH vs GT 19:30:00 Hyderabad
21 April 7, Mon MI vs RCB 19:30:00 Mumbai
22 April 8, Tue PBKS vs CSK 19:30:00 New Chandigarh
23 April 9, Wed GT vs RR 19:30:00 Ahmedabad
24 April 10, Thu RCB vs DC 19:30:00 Bengaluru
25 April 11, Fri CSK vs KKR 19:30:00 Chennai
26 April 12, Sat LSG vs GT 15:30:00 Lucknow
27 April 12, Sat SRH vs PBKS 19:30:00 Hyderabad
28 April 13, Sun RR vs RCB 15:30:00 Jaipur
29 April 13, Sun DC vs MI 19:30:00 Delhi
30 April 14, Mon LSG vs CSK 19:30:00 Lucknow
31 April 15, Tue PBKS vs KKR 19:30:00 New Chandigarh
32 April 16, Wed DC vs RR 19:30:00 Delhi
33 April 17, Thu MI vs SRH 19:30:00 Mumbai
34 April 18, Fri RCB vs PBKS 19:30:00 Bengaluru
35 April 19, Sat GT vs DC 15:30:00 Ahmedabad
36 April 19, Sat RR vs LSG 19:30:00 Jaipur
37 April 20, Sun PBKS vs RCB 15:30:00 New Chandigarh
38 April 20, Sun MI vs CSK 19:30:00 Mumbai
39 April 21, Mon KKR vs GT 19:30:00 Kolkata
40 April 22, Tue LSG vs DC 19:30:00 Lucknow
41 April 23, Wed SRH vs MI 19:30:00 Hyderabad
42 April 24, Thu RCB vs RR 19:30:00 Bengaluru
43 April 25, Fri CSK vs SRH 19:30:00 Chennai
44 April 26, Sat KKR vs PBKS 19:30:00 Kolkata
45 April 27, Sun MI vs LSG 15:30:00 Mumbai
46 April 27, Sun DC vs RCB 19:30:00 Delhi
47 April 28, Mon RR vs GT 19:30:00 Jaipur
48 April 29, Tue DC vs KKR 19:30:00 Delhi
49 April 30, Wed CSK vs PBKS 19:30:00 Chennai
50 May 1, Thu RR vs MI 19:30:00 Jaipur
51 May 2, Fri GT vs SRH 19:30:00 Ahmedabad
52 May 3, Sat RCB vs CSK 19:30:00 Bengaluru
53 May 4, Sun KKR vs RR 15:30:00 Kolkata
54 May 4, Sun PBKS vs LSG 19:30:00 Dharamsala
55 May 5, Mon SRH vs DC 19:30:00 Hyderabad
56 May 6, Tue MI vs GT 19:30:00 Mumbai
57 May 7, Wed KKR vs CSK 19:30:00 Kolkata
58 May 8, Thu PBKS vs DC 19:30:00 Dharamsala
59 May 9, Fri LSG vs RCB 19:30:00 Lucknow
60 May 10, Sat SRH vs KKR 19:30:00 Hyderabad
61 May 11, Sun PBKS vs MI 15:30:00 Dharamsala
62 May 11, Sun DC vs GT 19:30:00 Delhi
63 May 12, Mon CSK vs RR 19:30:00 Chennai
64 May 13, Tue RCB vs SRH 19:30:00 Bengaluru
65 May 14, Wed GT vs LSG 19:30:00 Ahmedabad
66 May 15, Thu MI vs DC 19:30:00 Mumbai
67 May 16, Fri RR vs PBKS 19:30:00 Jaipur
68 May 17, Sat RCB vs KKR 19:30:00 Bengaluru
69 May 18, Sun GT vs CSK 15:30:00 Ahmedabad
70 May 18, Sun LSG vs SRH 19:30:00 Lucknow
71 May 20, Tue Qualifier 1 19:30:00 Hyderabad
72 May 21, Wed Eliminator 19:30:00 Hyderabad
73 May 23, Fri Qualifier 2 19:30:00 Kolkata
74 May 25, Sun Final 19:30:00 Kolkata
 
