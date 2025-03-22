Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

The biggest carnival in Indian sport—the Indian Premier League (IPL)—kicks off on March 22, bringing with it the familiar excitement of watching cricket’s biggest stars in action. This year, the exclusive destination to live stream IPL 2025 online is JioHotstar.

As with the previous two editions of the tournament, fans will not be able to stream matches for free on JioHotstar. The live streaming of IPL 2025 will be available exclusively on JioHotstar, with access bundled into select Jio prepaid plans.

Cricket fans may have to shell out some extra pennies to watch stars such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma live in action in the shortest format of the game. However, Jio has introduced prepaid plans that provide complimentary access to JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for IPL 2025.