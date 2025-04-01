Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow pitch report and Ekana Stadium key stats

IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow pitch report and Ekana Stadium key stats

The highest team score recorded in Lucknow is Kolkata Knight Riders' formidable 235 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants in the previous edition of Indian Premier League

Lucknow pitch report
Lucknow pitch report
Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, April 1, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 13 of IPL 2025.
 
The match between the two sides will be one of the most anticipated of the season, as it will pit IPL 2025’s most expensive player and captain Rishabh Pant (LSG) against the second most expensive player and skipper Shreyas Iyer (PBKS). Both players were teammates at DC a few seasons ago but are now tasked with providing the first trophy to their respective teams in 2025. But before they step on the field, let us take a look at who will have the upper hand as per the wicket conditions at the venue. 
 
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025
 
The pitches at Ekana Stadium have a reputation for assisting bowlers, particularly spinners and those who rely on variations. While some matches have seen dominant bowling performances, last season’s IPL produced unpredictable results, keeping teams guessing. With the 2025 season in progress, it remains to be seen whether the surface will continue to challenge batters or provide a more balanced contest between bat and ball.
 
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats

Recent match at Ekana Stadium
 
The last IPL game at Ekana Stadium was match number 54 of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR, after being invited to bat first by LSG, put a huge total of 235 for 6 on the board with the help of a blistering knock from Sunil Narine (81). LSG were never truly in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for just 137 runs, handing KKR an easy 98-run win. 
 
Other key stats for Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
 
The Ekana International Cricket Stadium has witnessed some thrilling IPL encounters, with teams experiencing both highs and lows at the venue. The highest team score recorded here is Kolkata Knight Riders’ formidable 235 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants in 2024, while LSG also hold the record for the lowest total, having been bundled out for just 108 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru the same year. 

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium (IN T20s SINCE 2023 IPL)

  • Matches - 14, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 6
  • Avg 1st Inns score – 169/6
  • Lowest Total Defended  – 126, Highest Target Chased – 197
  • 200+ Totals  (excl. shortened matches): 1 time in 13 matches | Sixes Per Match - 11
  • Pace: Overs% - 58, Wkts – 102, Avg – 25.8, Eco – 8.6
  • Spin: Overs% - 42, Wkts – 64, Avg – 25.1, Eco – 7.3

  Winning Score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (in T20s since 2023 IPL)

  • 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 1 
  • 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 9, Bat 1st Won – 4, Bat 2nd Won – 5 

Overall team record: 

  • LSG: Mts – 14, Won – 7, Lost – 6, N/R - 1 (Win % - 54)
  • PBKS: Mts – 2, Won – 1, Lost – 1 (Win % - 0)
    KL Rahul has been the most prolific batter at the ground, amassing 483 runs in 12 innings, whereas Ravi Bishnoi leads the wicket-taking charts with 15 scalps in 13 innings. Marcus Stoinis holds the record for the highest individual score at the venue, an unbeaten 89 off 46 balls against Mumbai Indians, while Mark Wood’s fiery spell of 5 for 14 against Delhi Capitals remains the best bowling performance. Interestingly, the stadium has maintained a perfect balance for teams batting first and second, with both scenarios producing seven wins each in 14 matches.  Highest IPL scores by Lucknow Super Giants: 
Team Score Opposition Ground  Date
LSG 257/5 v PBKS Mohali 28-Apr-23
LSG 213/9 v RCB Bengaluru 10-Apr-23
LSG 211/4 v CSK Brabourne 31-Mar-22
LSG 210/0 v KKR DY Patil 18-May-22
LSG 205/7 v CSK Chennai 03-Apr-23
LSG 199/4 v MI Brabourne 16-Apr-22
LSG 199/8 v PBKS Lucknow 30-Mar-24
LSG 195/3 v DC Wankhede 01-May-22
LSG 193/6 v RCB Eden Gardens 25-May-22
LSG 193/6 v DC Lucknow 01-Apr-23
  Highest IPL scores by Punjab Kings: 
Team Score Opposition Ground Date
PBKS 262/2 v KKR Eden Gardens 26-Apr-24
PBKS 232/2 v RCB Dharamsala 17-May-11
PBKS 231/4 v CSK Cuttack 07-May-14
PBKS 230/3 v MI Wankhede 11-May-17
PBKS 226/6 v CSK Wankhede 30-May-14
PBKS 223/2 v RR Sharjah 27-Sep-20
PBKS 221/6 v RR Wankhede 12-Apr-21
PBKS 221/3 v RR Mohali 28-May-08
  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
   
