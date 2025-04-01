IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow pitch report and Ekana Stadium key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, April 1, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 13 of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers The match between the two sides will be one of the most anticipated of the season, as it will pit IPL 2025’s most expensive player and captain Rishabh Pant (LSG) against the second most expensive player and skipper Shreyas Iyer (PBKS). Both players were teammates at DC a few seasons ago but are now tasked with providing the first trophy to their respective teams in 2025. But before they step on the field, let us take a look at who will have the upper hand as per the wicket conditions at the venue.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

The pitches at Ekana Stadium have a reputation for assisting bowlers, particularly spinners and those who rely on variations. While some matches have seen dominant bowling performances, last season’s IPL produced unpredictable results, keeping teams guessing. With the 2025 season in progress, it remains to be seen whether the surface will continue to challenge batters or provide a more balanced contest between bat and ball.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats

Also Read

Recent match at Ekana Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The last IPL game at Ekana Stadium was match number 54 of IPL 2024 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR, after being invited to bat first by LSG, put a huge total of 235 for 6 on the board with the help of a blistering knock from Sunil Narine (81). LSG were never truly in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for just 137 runs, handing KKR an easy 98-run win.

Other key stats for Ekana Stadium, Lucknow