Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Telangana CM directs inquiry into SRH's allegations vs HCA for free pass

Telangana CM directs inquiry into SRH's allegations vs HCA for free pass

The franchise stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted

SRH vs RR
SRH
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad seeking intervention of cricket governing bodies to halt the recurring blackmailing tactics by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), official sources said on Monday.

The state unit, however, denied all all such charges by the franchise.

In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad alleged that the HCA was "threatening" the franchise, primarily for more complimentary tickets (free passes).

The franchise also stated that it would consider shifting its home matches to another state if the issue persisted.

Meanwhile, HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao denied all allegations, saying that no such demands were made to the franchise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Here's how Jio users can live stream IPL 2025 for free on JioHotstar

IPL 2025: Highest run scorers and wicket takers in LSG vs PBKS matches

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, Pant and Iyer's captaincy record in IPL

IPL 2025 LSG vs PBKS: Lucknow pitch report and Ekana Stadium key stats

MI vs KKR HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: MI beat KKR by 8 wickets to secure first points of the season

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story