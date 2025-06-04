Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Sudharsan wins orange cap, Prasidh gets purple; top batters, bowlers

IPL 2025 Orange and purple cap winners
Despite Gujarat Titans' elimination in the playoffs, the highest individual accolades of the Indian Premier League 2025 season went to their players. GT’s Sai Sudharsan claimed the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 matches. He was followed by Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, along with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, the Purple Cap was also won by a Titan — Prasidh Krishna. 
 
Orange Cap Winner – Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)
 
Sudharsan finished as the top run-scorer in IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs across 15 matches with an excellent average of 54.21 and a striking strike rate of 156.17. Highlighting his season was a brilliant unbeaten 108*, which played a key role in bolstering Gujarat Titans' batting lineup.
 
Top 10 batters in IPL 2025 
POS Player Team Runs Mat HS Avg SR 100 50
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 759 15 108* 54.2 156 1 6
2 Suryakumar Yadav MI 717 16 73* 65.2 168 0 5
3 Virat Kohli RCB 657 15 73* 54.8 145 0 8
4 Shubman Gill GT 650 15 93* 50 156 0 6
5 Mitchell Marsh LSG 627 13 117 48.2 164 1 6
6 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 604 17 97* 50.3 175 0 6
7 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 75 43 160 0 6
8 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 549 17 91 32.3 161 0 4
9 KL Rahul DC 539 13 112* 53.9 150 1 3
10 Jos Buttler GT 538 14 97* 59.8 163 0 5
 
Purple Cap Winner – Prasidh Krishna (Gujarat Titans)
 
Prasidh Krishna led the bowling charts in IPL 2025, picking up 25 wickets in 15 matches at an impressive average of 19.52, with best figures of 4 for 41. His reliable performances were crucial to the strength of Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack.
 
Top 10 Wicket-Takers in IPL 2025: 
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Prasidh Krishna GT 25 15 15 19.5 8.3 14 1 0
2 Noor Ahmad CSK 24 14 14 17 8.2 13 2 0
3 Josh Hazlewood RCB 22 12 12 17.5 8.8 12 1 0
4 Trent Boult MI 22 16 16 23.5 9 16 1 0
5 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 21 17 16 24.7 8.9 17 0 0
6 Sai Kishore GT 19 15 15 20.7 9.2 13 0 0
7 Jasprit Bumrah MI 18 12 12 17.6 6.7 16 1 0
8 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 13 13 22.5 7.7 18 0 0
9 Krunal Pandya RCB 17 15 15 22.3 8.2 16 1 0
10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar RCB 17 14 14 28.4 9.3 18 0 0
 

