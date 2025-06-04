Sudharsan wins orange cap, Prasidh gets purple; top batters, bowlers

ALSO READ: 2008 to 2025: Check full list of IPL winners, runners-up and their captains Despite Gujarat Titans' elimination in the playoffs, the highest individual accolades of the Indian Premier League 2025 season went to their players. GT’s Sai Sudharsan claimed the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 matches. He was followed by Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, along with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, the Purple Cap was also won by a Titan — Prasidh Krishna.

Orange Cap Winner – Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans)

Sudharsan finished as the top run-scorer in IPL 2025, scoring 759 runs across 15 matches with an excellent average of 54.21 and a striking strike rate of 156.17. Highlighting his season was a brilliant unbeaten 108*, which played a key role in bolstering Gujarat Titans' batting lineup.

Top 10 batters in IPL 2025 POS Player Team Runs Mat HS Avg SR 100 50 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 759 15 108* 54.2 156 1 6 2 Suryakumar Yadav MI 717 16 73* 65.2 168 0 5 3 Virat Kohli RCB 657 15 73* 54.8 145 0 8 4 Shubman Gill GT 650 15 93* 50 156 0 6 5 Mitchell Marsh LSG 627 13 117 48.2 164 1 6 6 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 604 17 97* 50.3 175 0 6 7 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 75 43 160 0 6 8 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 549 17 91 32.3 161 0 4 9 KL Rahul DC 539 13 112* 53.9 150 1 3 10 Jos Buttler GT 538 14 97* 59.8 163 0 5