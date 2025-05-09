IPL 2025: PBKS, DC players evacuated from Dharamsala to Delhi via Jalandhar

In a dramatic turn of events, the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals squads were evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday, May 9, following a mid-air security scare linked to rising Indo-Pak tensions, according to PTI. The move came a day after an IPL match between the two teams was called off midway due to a reported drone incursion near Chandigarh, believed to be a hostile attempt by Pakistan.

The situation quickly escalated, prompting a military response from Indian forces and raising national security alarms. As a precaution, the BCCI suspended the ongoing IPL 2025 season , citing the primacy of national interest. Authorities swiftly moved both franchises’ players, coaches, and support staff to safety, underscoring the growing seriousness of the region’s geopolitical conflict and its direct impact on major sporting events.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals moved under tight security

ALSO READ: How does IPL 2025 points table look before one-week suspension? Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals contingents were evacuated from Dharamsala on Friday, May 9. According to PTI, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri confirmed that the squads, including players, coaching staff, and broadcast personnel, were transported under heavy security to the Jalandhar railway station via Hoshiarpur.

Special train arranged for transit to New Delhi

Swift evacuation ensured safety of all personnel The teams are currently en route to New Delhi aboard a specially arranged train. The decision was taken following Thursday’s abrupt suspension of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, after a drone intrusion attempt by Pakistan near Chandigarh prompted a swift Indian military response.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How will ticket holders of LSG vs RCB match be compensated? Recounting the evacuation, SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “The entire contingents were moved in around 40 to 50 small vehicles from Dharamsala to Hoshiarpur.” The convoy was initially escorted by the Kangra Police and later handed over to the Punjab Police for the journey from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar.

She added, “The stadium was cleared within 20 minutes. Our first priority was the safety of everyone present. Both teams' players were immediately called back from the ground and shifted to their respective hotels under tight security.”

IPL suspended following military escalation

The Indian Premier League was officially suspended earlier in the day by the BCCI, following a military standoff that stemmed from the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. The BCCI emphasised that national interest takes precedence during times of crisis and that the decision to halt the tournament was made in solidarity with national security efforts.