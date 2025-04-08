IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK playing 11, players stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set for another thrilling encounter as Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 22 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur.
Punjab Kings kicked off their campaign with back-to-back victories over Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. However, their winning streak was halted by Rajasthan Royals in their last match in Mullanpur. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab franchise will be eager to bounce back and secure a win on Tuesday.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have faced a tough start to IPL 2025. After an impressive opening victory against Mumbai Indians, the Men in Yellow have suffered three consecutive losses. The team’s performance has raised concerns among fans and analysts, but they will be looking to turn things around and break their losing streak as the matches continue to come thick and fast.
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL 2025
- Matches: 3
- Wins: 2
- Losses: 1
- Tied: 0
- Win percentage: 66.67
Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL 2025
- Matches: 4
- Wins: 1
- Losses: 3
- N/R: 0
- Win percentage: 25
PBKS playing 11 vs CSK (probable)
Punjab have had a strong start to the season, which was halted last time around when they faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan at the new Mullanpur Stadium. However, they would still have faith in their line-up and are likely to choose consistency over experimentation this early in the season.
PBKS playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS squad for IPL 2025:
Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya.
CSK playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)
Chennai are in dire need of a win, and no change has seemed to do the trick for the five-time champions this season. With Dhoni coming up higher in the order last time around, the team could not chase down the target against Delhi Capitals as they fell to the...
CSK playing 11 (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
CSK squad for IPL 2025:
Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda
Check out the players’ match-up ahead of the PBKS vs CSK match here. The player battle stats will help you create your Punjab vs Chennai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.
IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK key player battles
| Team
| Batter
| Bowler
| Format
| Innings
| Runs
| Outs
| Average
| Strike Rate
| PBKS
| Prabhsimran Singh
| Khaleel Ahmed
| IPL
| 5
| 42
| 1
| 42
| 136
| PBKS
| Prabhsimran Singh
| Ravindra Jadeja
| IPL
| 2
| 15
| 2
| 7.5
| 150
| PBKS
| Shreyas Iyer
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| IPL
| 6
| 80
| 0
|
| 127
| PBKS
| Shreyas Iyer
| Ravindra Jadeja
| IPL
| 11
| 63
| 1
| 63
| 90
| PBKS
| Shreyas Iyer
| Khaleel Ahmed
| IPL
| 6
| 25
| 2
| 12.5
| 125
| PBKS
| Marcus Stoinis
| Ravindra Jadeja
| IPL
| 6
| 36
| 2
| 18
| 164
| PBKS
| Marcus Stoinis
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| IPL
| 5
| 23
| 1
| 23
| 85
| PBKS
| Marcus Stoinis
| Noor Ahmad
| T20s
| 5
| 23
| 0
|
| 72
| PBKS
| Glenn Maxwell
| Ravindra Jadeja
| IPL
| 11
| 70
| 6
| 11.7
| 137
| PBKS
| Glenn Maxwell
| Ravindra Jadeja
| T20s
| 16
| 109
| 7
| 15.6
| 156
| PBKS
| Glenn Maxwell
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| IPL
| 11
| 140
| 3
| 46.7
| 200
| PBKS
| Glenn Maxwell
| Ravichandran Ashwin
| T20s
| 15
| 164
| 4
| 41
| 195
| CSK
| Devon Conway
| Marco Jansen
| IPL
| 2
| 50
| 0
|
| 192
| CSK
| Devon Conway
| Marco Jansen
| T20s
| 7
| 88
| 1
| 88
| 124
| CSK
| Devon Conway
| Glenn Maxwell
| T20s
| 8
| 64
| 1
| 64
| 142
| CSK
| Devon Conway
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| T20s
| 4
| 37
| 1
| 37
| 132
| CSK
| Devon Conway
| Arshdeep Singh
| T20s
| 4
| 30
| 3
| 10
| 187
| CSK
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Lockie Ferguson
| IPL
| 4
| 56
| 0
|
| 193
| CSK
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 5
| 46
| 2
| 23
| 115
| CSK
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| T20s
| 6
| 54
| 3
| 18
| 120
| CSK
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Arshdeep Singh
| IPL
| 6
| 40
| 3
| 13.3
| 114
| CSK
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Arshdeep Singh
| T20s
| 7
| 57
| 3
| 19
| 124
| CSK
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Glenn Maxwell
| T20s
| 3
| 39
| 1
| 39
| 355
| CSK
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
| Marco Jansen
| IPL
| 3
| 30
| 0
|
| 150
| CSK
| Shivam Dube
| Glenn Maxwell
| IPL
| 6
| 26
| 1
| 26
| 96
| CSK
| Shivam Dube
| Arshdeep Singh
| IPL
| 4
| 22
| 2
| 11
| 147
| CSK
| Vijay Shankar
| Lockie Ferguson
| IPL
| 3
| 38
| 0
|
| 237
| CSK
| Vijay Shankar
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 5
| 18
| 2
| 9
| 138
| CSK
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Lockie Ferguson
| IPL
| 3
| 41
| 0
|
| 373
| CSK
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 9
| 31
| 2
| 15.5
| 103
| CSK
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Arshdeep Singh
| IPL
| 5
| 28
| 2
| 14
| 140
| CSK
| Ravindra Jadeja
| Glenn Maxwell
| IPL
| 4
| 27
| 1
| 27
| 193
| CSK
| MS Dhoni
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 14
| 100
| 3
| 33.3
| 128
| CSK
| MS Dhoni
| Arshdeep Singh
| IPL
| 3
| 20
| 0
|
| 143
| CSK
| MS Dhoni
| Lockie Ferguson
| T20s
| 4
| 20
| 0
|
| 133
| CSK
| MS Dhoni
| Marcus Stoinis
| T20s
| 5
| 24
| 0
|
| 96