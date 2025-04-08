Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK playing 11, players stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK playing 11, players stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the PBKS vs CSK match here. The player battle stats will help you create your Punjab vs Chennai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

PBKS vs CSK playing 11
PBKS vs CSK playing 11
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set for another thrilling encounter as Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 22 on Tuesday, April 8, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur.
 
Punjab Kings kicked off their campaign with back-to-back victories over Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. However, their winning streak was halted by Rajasthan Royals in their last match in Mullanpur. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab franchise will be eager to bounce back and secure a win on Tuesday. 
 
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have faced a tough start to IPL 2025. After an impressive opening victory against Mumbai Indians, the Men in Yellow have suffered three consecutive losses. The team’s performance has raised concerns among fans and analysts, but they will be looking to turn things around and break their losing streak as the matches continue to come thick and fast.
 
Shreyas Iyer's captaincy record in IPL 2025
  • Matches: 3
  • Wins: 2
  • Losses: 1
  • Tied: 0
  • Win percentage: 66.67
Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL 2025

  • Matches: 4
  • Wins: 1
  • Losses: 3
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 25
 
PBKS playing 11 vs CSK (probable)
 
Punjab have had a strong start to the season, which was halted last time around when they faced defeat at the hands of Rajasthan at the new Mullanpur Stadium. However, they would still have faith in their line-up and are likely to choose consistency over experimentation this early in the season.
 
PBKS playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh 
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal
 
CSK playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)
 
Chennai are in dire need of a win, and no change has seemed to do the trick for the five-time champions this season. With Dhoni coming up higher in the order last time around, the team could not chase down the target against Delhi Capitals as they fell to the...
 
CSK playing 11 (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed 
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
 
CSK squad for IPL 2025:  Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Deepak Hooda 
Check out the players’ match-up ahead of the PBKS vs CSK match here. The player battle stats will help you create your Punjab vs Chennai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.
 
IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK key player battles   
Team Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
PBKS Prabhsimran Singh Khaleel Ahmed IPL 5 42 1 42 136
PBKS Prabhsimran Singh Ravindra Jadeja IPL 2 15 2 7.5 150
PBKS Shreyas Iyer Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 6 80 0   127
PBKS Shreyas Iyer Ravindra Jadeja IPL 11 63 1 63 90
PBKS Shreyas Iyer Khaleel Ahmed IPL 6 25 2 12.5 125
PBKS Marcus Stoinis Ravindra Jadeja IPL 6 36 2 18 164
PBKS Marcus Stoinis Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 5 23 1 23 85
PBKS Marcus Stoinis Noor Ahmad T20s 5 23 0   72
PBKS Glenn Maxwell Ravindra Jadeja IPL 11 70 6 11.7 137
PBKS Glenn Maxwell Ravindra Jadeja T20s 16 109 7 15.6 156
PBKS Glenn Maxwell Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 11 140 3 46.7 200
PBKS Glenn Maxwell Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 15 164 4 41 195
CSK Devon Conway Marco Jansen IPL 2 50 0   192
CSK Devon Conway Marco Jansen T20s 7 88 1 88 124
CSK Devon Conway Glenn Maxwell T20s 8 64 1 64 142
CSK Devon Conway Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 4 37 1 37 132
CSK Devon Conway Arshdeep Singh T20s 4 30 3 10 187
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad Lockie Ferguson IPL 4 56 0   193
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 46 2 23 115
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 6 54 3 18 120
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 40 3 13.3 114
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad Arshdeep Singh T20s 7 57 3 19 124
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad Glenn Maxwell T20s 3 39 1 39 355
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad Marco Jansen IPL 3 30 0   150
CSK Shivam Dube Glenn Maxwell IPL 6 26 1 26 96
CSK Shivam Dube Arshdeep Singh IPL 4 22 2 11 147
CSK Vijay Shankar Lockie Ferguson IPL 3 38 0   237
CSK Vijay Shankar Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 18 2 9 138
CSK Ravindra Jadeja Lockie Ferguson IPL 3 41 0   373
CSK Ravindra Jadeja Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 9 31 2 15.5 103
CSK Ravindra Jadeja Arshdeep Singh IPL 5 28 2 14 140
CSK Ravindra Jadeja Glenn Maxwell IPL 4 27 1 27 193
CSK MS Dhoni Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 14 100 3 33.3 128
CSK MS Dhoni Arshdeep Singh IPL 3 20 0   143
CSK MS Dhoni Lockie Ferguson T20s 4 20 0   133
CSK MS Dhoni Marcus Stoinis T20s 5 24 0   96
 
 
