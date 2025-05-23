IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

ALSO READ: RCB vs SRH LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Match number 66 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) is set to take place on Saturday, May 24, at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Despite already booking their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs, PBKS will aim to walk away from this match with a win to cement their contendership for a top-two finish. This will allow them to have two chances to qualify for the all-important final, scheduled to take place on June 3.

On the other hand, DC, who are already eliminated, will be looking to spoil PBKS’s party and secure a win in their final league-stage match of the season.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11 (Probables)

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

Also Read

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (Probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player: Karun Nair

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 25

PBKS won: 11

DC won: 13

No result: 1

Squads of Both Teams

PBKS Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod

DC Squad:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2025 Match on May 24: PBKS vs DC Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 24 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 24 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs DC match take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs DC match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 24.

When will the PBKS vs DC match on May 24 begin?

The PBKS vs DC match will start at 7:30 pm IST on May 24.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of PBKS vs DC will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.