IPL 2025: How can MS Dhoni's CSK still qualify for the IPL playoffs?

This is the first time CSK have lost three consecutive games at home. In order to qualify for the playoffs this season, it is a tough road ahead for the Yellow Army.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has turned out to be a major disappointment for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The five-time champions have played six matches so far and suffered defeat in five of them — marking the first time in the franchise’s history that they’ve lost this many games in succession.  Check LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE & MATCH UPDATES HERE    What’s even more surprising is that three of those defeats came at their fortress, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is the first time CSK have lost three consecutive games at home. 
 
 
After Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, there were hopes that MS Dhoni's return to captaincy would revive CSK’s fortunes. However, that turnaround is yet to materialize. On Friday, April 11, CSK suffered another heavy defeat — this time an 8-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
 
Despite this poor run, CSK’s chances of making the playoffs are still mathematically alive. Here's a breakdown of their playoff equation:
 
CSK’s Playoff Scenario: 
With just 1 win in 6 games, CSK have 8 league matches left in IPL 2025. If they manage to win 7 of those remaining games, they can finish with 16 points — a mark that has often been enough to secure a playoff spot in IPL history. Should they win all 8 matches, they’ll end up with 18 points, almost guaranteeing a place in the knockout stage.  CSK squad for IPL 2025:   Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi  IPL 2025 updated points table 
IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 GT 6 4 2 0 1.081 8
2 DC 5 4 1 0 0.899 8
3 RCB 6 4 2 0 0.672 8
4 LSG 6 4 2 0 0.162 8
5 KKR 6 3 3 0 0.803 6
6 PBKS 5 3 2 0 0.065 6
7 MI 6 2 4 0 0.104 4
8 RR 6 2 4 0 -0.838 4
9 SRH 6 2 4 0 -1.245 4
10 CSK 6 1 5 0 -1.554 2
  CSK IPL 2025 schedule 
CSK remaining schedule in IPL 2025
Match Date Day Time (IST) Opponent Venue
30 14/4/25 Monday 19:30:00 Lucknow Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
38 20/4/25 Sunday 19:30:00 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
43 25/4/25 Friday 19:30:00 Hyderabad M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
49 30/4/25 Wednesday 19:30:00 Punjab M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
52 3/5/25 Saturday 19:30:00 Bangalore M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
57 7/5/25 Wednesday 19:30:00 Kolkata Eden Gardens, Kolkata
63 12/5/25 Monday 19:30:00 Rajasthan M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
69 18/5/25 Sunday 15:30:00 Gujarat Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
 

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

