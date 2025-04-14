IPL 2025: How can MS Dhoni's CSK still qualify for the IPL playoffs?

The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has turned out to be a major disappointment for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The five-time champions have played six matches so far and suffered defeat in five of them — marking the first time in the franchise’s history that they’ve lost this many games in succession. Check LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE & MATCH UPDATES HERE What’s even more surprising is that three of those defeats came at their fortress, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is the first time CSK have lost three consecutive games at home.
After Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, there were hopes that MS Dhoni's return to captaincy would revive CSK’s fortunes. However, that turnaround is yet to materialize. On Friday, April 11, CSK suffered another heavy defeat — this time an 8-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Despite this poor run, CSK’s chances of making the playoffs are still mathematically alive. Here's a breakdown of their playoff equation:
CSK’s Playoff Scenario:
With just 1 win in 6 games, CSK have 8 league matches left in IPL 2025. If they manage to win 7 of those remaining games, they can finish with 16 points — a mark that has often been enough to secure a playoff spot in IPL history. Should they win all 8 matches, they’ll end up with 18 points, almost guaranteeing a place in the knockout stage. CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi IPL 2025 updated points table
CSK IPL 2025 schedule
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|GT
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.081
|8
|2
|DC
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0.899
|8
|3
|RCB
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.672
|8
|4
|LSG
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.162
|8
|5
|KKR
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0.803
|6
|6
|PBKS
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.065
|6
|7
|MI
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0.104
|4
|8
|RR
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.838
|4
|9
|SRH
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-1.245
|4
|10
|CSK
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-1.554
|2
|CSK remaining schedule in IPL 2025
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Opponent
|Venue
|30
|14/4/25
|Monday
|19:30:00
|Lucknow
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|38
|20/4/25
|Sunday
|19:30:00
|Mumbai
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|43
|25/4/25
|Friday
|19:30:00
|Hyderabad
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|49
|30/4/25
|Wednesday
|19:30:00
|Punjab
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|52
|3/5/25
|Saturday
|19:30:00
|Bangalore
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|57
|7/5/25
|Wednesday
|19:30:00
|Kolkata
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|63
|12/5/25
|Monday
|19:30:00
|Rajasthan
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|69
|18/5/25
|Sunday
|15:30:00
|Gujarat
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad