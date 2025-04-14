Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CSK skipper MS Dhoni stuns LSG batter with sensational run-out in IPL 2025

CSK skipper MS Dhoni stuns LSG batter with sensational run-out in IPL 2025

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
MS Dhoni once again showcased his trademark brilliance behind the stumps with a stunning run-out that dismissed Abdul Samad during Match 30 of IPL 2025 between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.
 
The decisive moment came in the 19th over when Matheesha Pathirana delivered a wide down the leg side. Rishabh Pant called for a sharp single, and although Samad hesitated briefly, he eventually took off. While many would have thrown toward the striker's end, Dhoni read the situation instantly. Realizing Pant was already committed, he calmly directed a throw to the non-striker's end, and struck the stumps with precision. 
  MS Dhoni at his best  
Abdul Samad, who had made a quick 20 off 11 balls, including two towering sixes, fell just short of the crease. It was a classic Dhoni moment instinctive, composed, and clinically executed — turning an ordinary delivery into a match-defining dismissal.
 
The wicket arrived at a crucial juncture, halting LSG’s late-innings charge and reaffirming why Dhoni remains one of the most tactically astute players in the game.
First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

