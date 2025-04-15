IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR playing 11, PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings are set to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, to be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur. With the IPL season heating up, fans can look forward to a packed schedule of 74 matches across 13 cities over the next two months. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and 21, while Kolkata will stage Qualifier 2 and the grand final on May 23 and 25, respectively. Also read: PBKS vs KKR - Mullanpur Stadium stats | Full scorecard | Live streaming
Punjab Kings currently sit sixth on the points table, having won three out of their five matches. Despite posting a mammoth 245 in their last outing, they suffered a disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be eager to bounce back strongly in front of their home crowd.
Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders head into this encounter with momentum on their side, having defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous game. They occupy fifth place in the standings with three wins and three losses from six matches. With both teams looking to break into the top four, this clash promises to be a tightly contested battle.
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 5
Wins: 3
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 60
Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 6
Wins: 3
Losses: 3
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 0
PBKS playing 11 vs KKR (probable)
Facing a shock defeat by the hands of SRh despite scoring 245 on the night will have to be forgotten by the side as quickly as possible in order to regain composure for the next tie. Lockie Ferguson might be unavailable for the Kings as he limped out of the game against Hyderabad last time.
PBKS playing 11 (probable): P Simran Singh (wk), S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, P Arya, GJ Maxwell, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett
PBKS squad for IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
KKR playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)
Kolkata will be coming into the game with a lot of confidence having dominated the CSK side in their last game. Ajinky Rahane and co. don't have injury issues at the moment and are expected to play the same side tonight.
KKR playing 11 (probable): Q de Kock (wk), RK Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), VR Iyer, AD Russell, SP Narine, MM Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, H Rana
KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
Check out the players' match-up ahead of the PBKS vs KKR match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Punjab vs Kolkata fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts
IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR key player battles
|PBKS batters vs KKR bowlers matchup stats
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Innings
|Runs
|Outs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Harshit Rana
|IPL
|2
|13
|1
|13
|217
|Shreyas Iyer
|Andre Russell
|IPL
|9
|63
|5
|12.6
|117
|Shreyas Iyer
|Anrich Nortje
|T20s
|5
|19
|0
|119
|Shreyas Iyer
|Moeen Ali
|T20s
|4
|28
|1
|28
|104
|Shreyas Iyer
|Sunil Narine
|IPL
|8
|42
|1
|42
|120
|Shreyas Iyer
|Varun Chakravarthy
|IPL
|4
|38
|1
|38
|173
|Glenn Maxwell
|Andre Russell
|IPL
|6
|26
|0
|118
|Glenn Maxwell
|Andre Russell
|T20s
|11
|66
|0
|150
|Glenn Maxwell
|Sunil Narine
|IPL
|15
|62
|4
|15.5
|97
|Glenn Maxwell
|Sunil Narine
|T20s
|19
|97
|5
|19.4
|107
|Glenn Maxwell
|Varun Chakravarthy
|IPL
|6
|46
|3
|15.3
|153
|Josh Inglis
|Spencer Johnson
|T20s
|4
|24
|2
|12
|120
|Marcus Stoinis
|Andre Russell
|IPL
|5
|13
|3
|4.3
|100
|Marcus Stoinis
|Andre Russell
|T20s
|9
|33
|5
|6.6
|103
|Marcus Stoinis
|Moeen Ali
|IPL
|3
|39
|1
|39
|217
|Marcus Stoinis
|Spencer Johnson
|T20s
|3
|16
|0
|100
|Marcus Stoinis
|Sunil Narine
|IPL
|7
|26
|1
|26
|104
|Marcus Stoinis
|Sunil Narine
|T20s
|10
|38
|2
|19
|93
|Marcus Stoinis
|Vaibhav Arora
|T20s
|2
|6
|1
|6
|150
|Marcus Stoinis
|Varun Chakravarthy
|T20s
|5
|8
|2
|4
|67
|KKR batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups stats
|Batter
|Bowler
|Format
|Innings
|Runs
|Outs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Quinton de Kock
|Arshdeep Singh
|IPL
|4
|19
|1
|19
|95
|Quinton de Kock
|Arshdeep Singh
|T20s
|8
|38
|4
|9.5
|97
|Quinton de Kock
|Glenn Maxwell
|IPL
|5
|19
|0
|76
|Quinton de Kock
|Glenn Maxwell
|T20s
|13
|54
|2
|27
|82
|Quinton de Kock
|Marco Jansen
|T20s
|5
|25
|1
|25
|109
|Quinton de Kock
|Marcus Stoinis
|IPL
|4
|19
|3
|6.3
|146
|Quinton de Kock
|Marcus Stoinis
|T20s
|6
|35
|3
|11.7
|152
|Quinton de Kock
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|IPL
|8
|44
|6
|7.3
|113
|Quinton de Kock
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|T20s
|9
|54
|6
|9
|123
|Sunil Narine
|Arshdeep Singh
|IPL
|4
|21
|1
|21
|175
|Sunil Narine
|Marco Jansen
|T20s
|3
|1
|1
|1
|33
|Sunil Narine
|Marcus Stoinis
|IPL
|2
|30
|0
|231
|Sunil Narine
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|IPL
|5
|49
|0
|245
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Arshdeep Singh
|IPL
|4
|21
|2
|10.5
|131
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Yash Thakur
|T20s
|2
|14
|1
|14
|156
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|IPL
|9
|45
|3
|15
|107
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|T20s
|10
|61
|3
|20.3
|124
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|T20s
|2
|24
|1
|24
|150
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Arshdeep Singh
|IPL
|4
|17
|1
|17
|131
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Arshdeep Singh
|T20s
|5
|21
|1
|21
|124
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Harpreet Brar
|IPL
|3
|14
|0
|140
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Marco Jansen
|IPL
|4
|14
|3
|4.7
|78
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|T20s
|3
|20
|0
|105
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|IPL
|4
|34
|2
|17
|179
|Rinku Singh
|Arshdeep Singh
|T20s
|3
|38
|0
|253
|Rinku Singh
|Marco Jansen
|T20s
|5
|29
|0
|171
|Rinku Singh
|Yash Thakur
|IPL
|2
|26
|0
|260
|Andre Russell
|Arshdeep Singh
|IPL
|4
|34
|2
|17
|213
|Andre Russell
|Harpreet Brar
|IPL
|2
|30
|0
|188
|Andre Russell
|Lockie Ferguson
|T20s
|5
|44
|0
|157
|Andre Russell
|Marcus Stoinis
|IPL
|3
|32
|0
|291
|Andre Russell
|Marcus Stoinis
|T20s
|6
|40
|2
|20
|235
|Andre Russell
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|IPL
|8
|82
|1
|82
|195
|Moeen Ali
|Glenn Maxwell
|T20s
|8
|40
|2
|20
|121
|Moeen Ali
|Lockie Ferguson
|T20s
|4
|40
|1
|40
|160
|Moeen Ali
|Marcus Stoinis
|T20s
|6
|33
|2
|150
|Moeen Ali
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|IPL
|5
|40
|0
|143
|Moeen Ali
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|T20s
|8
|61
|2
|30.5
|145