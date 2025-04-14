IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a chance to move to the top of the Indian Premier League 2025 points table if they win their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are languishing at the bottom of the team's leaderboard. Check LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE & MATCH UPDATES HERE
Rishabh Pant's Lucknow have four wins (8 points) in six matches, and if they win against CSK at the Ekana Stadium, their points will increase to 10. No other team in IPL 2025 has won five matches so far.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's CSK have managed to win only one match out of six games. They might remain at the bottom of the points table despite a win today, given their net run rate is (-)1.554. Also read: LSG vs CSK - Lucknow pitch report | Head-to-head stats | Playing 11 & Matchups | live streaming | Lucknow vs Chennai full scorecard
Moreover, Gujarat Titans (GT) are at the top of the IPL 2025 team rankings with four wins in six matches. Gujarat are followed by Delhi Capitals (DC), who have four wins in five matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in third spot with four wins in six matches.
Currently, the top four teams on the IPL 2025 points table have eight points, but they are ranked on the basis of their net run rate.
IPL 2025 points table and leaderboard
|IPL Points Table 2025
|Rank
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|P
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.081
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.899
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.672
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.162
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.803
|6
|Punjab Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.065
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0.104
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.838
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-1.245
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.554
(Updated before the start of LSG vs CSK match)
IPL 2025 key stats
IPL 2025 top 10 batters
LSG's Nicholas Pooran is currently holding the orange cap with over 345 runs in 6 matches. He is followed by Titans' Sai Sudharsan, Mitchell Marsh (LSG), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) and Virat Kohli (RCB).
|IPL 2025: List of top 10 batters
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|7
|6
|349
|69.8
|215.43
|26
|31
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|6
|6
|329
|54.83
|151.61
|31
|13
|3
|Mitchell Marsh
|6
|5
|265
|53
|180.27
|28
|15
|4
|Shreyas Iyer
|5
|5
|250
|83.33
|208.33
|16
|20
|5
|Virat Kohli
|6
|6
|248
|62
|143.35
|20
|10
|6
|Suryakumar Yadav
|6
|6
|239
|47.8
|149.38
|25
|10
|7
|Jos Buttler
|6
|6
|218
|43.6
|157.97
|21
|9
|8
|Travis Head
|6
|6
|214
|35.67
|186.09
|30
|9
|9
|Tilak Varma
|6
|5
|210
|42
|143.84
|17
|10
|10
|Shubman Gill
|6
|6
|208
|41.6
|149.64
|22
|6
IPL 2025 top 10 bowlers
CSK's Noor Ahmad is currently holding the purple cap with 12 wickets in six matches. He is followed by Shardul Thakur (LSG), Kuldeep Yadav (DC), Prasidh Krishna (GT) and R Sai Kishore (GT).
|IPL 2025: List of top 10 bowlers
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|6
|20
|120
|12
|13.17
|158
|1
|-
|2
|Shardul Thakur
|6
|21
|126
|11
|19.82
|218
|1
|-
|3
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5
|20
|120
|10
|11.2
|112
|-
|-
|4
|Prasidh Krishna
|6
|23
|138
|10
|16
|160
|-
|-
|5
|Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
|6
|19.5
|119
|10
|16.8
|168
|-
|-
|6
|Mohammed Siraj
|6
|24
|144
|10
|20.4
|204
|1
|-
|7
|Hardik Pandya
|5
|16
|96
|10
|14.1
|141
|-
|1
|8
|Khaleel Ahmed
|6
|23
|138
|10
|20.5
|205
|-
|-
|9
|Josh Hazlewood
|6
|21.5
|131
|9
|21
|189
|-
|-
|10
|Mitchell Starc
|5
|17.4
|106
|9
|20.22
|182
|-
|1