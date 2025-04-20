Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the PBKS vs cricket RCB match in Mullanpur here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Punjab vs Bengaluru fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

PBKS vs RCB
PBKS vs RCB
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
After a thrilling doubleheader on Saturday, Sunday in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises more action with two exciting matches lined for today. The day kicks off with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra International Stadium in Chandigarh's Mullanpur.
 
  This encounter serves as a rematch of their rain-affected game in Bengaluru on Friday, where PBKS emerged victorious by five wickets. Will Punjab Kings repeat their performance, or will RCB bounce back to avenge their recent defeat at home?  Lets dive into the key stats need to be known ahead of today's IPL match: 
  
Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 4

Losses: 3
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 60
 
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 5
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 71.43
 
RCB playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)
 
Although the Royal Challengers had to face defeat against Punjab last time around due to a batting order collapse, they are not to be taken lightly as they have done well this seasn away from home, winning all their 4 games so far. 
 
RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal
 
Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
 
RCB squad for IPL 2025:
 
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
 
PBKS playing 11 vs RCB (probable)
 
Punjab will be going into their home game with full confidence having beaten RCB two days back in a 14-over rain curtailed contest. The playing 11 is expected to be the same while the strategies for the game might differ for the Kings.
 
PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey. 
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2025:
 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.
 
IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB key player battles 
PBKS vs RCB player battles
Batter Bowler Innings Runs Dismissals Average Strike Rate
Shreyas Iyer Josh Hazlewood 3 3 2 1.5 25
Jitesh Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal 5 39 2 19.5 130
Prabhsimran Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 35 2 17.5 166.7
Devdutt Padikkal Arshdeep Singh 6 49 3 16.33 153.12
Liam Livingstone Yuzvendra Chahal 4 7 1 7 53.8
   
IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS key player battles 
RCB Batters vs PBKS Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Virat Kohli Arshdeep Singh IPL 7 79 1 79 193
Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell T20s 9 62 0 - 129
Virat Kohli Harpreet Brar IPL 6 62 2 31 113
Virat Kohli Marco Jansen T20s 3 42 2 21 168
Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 4 28 1 28 117
Phil Salt Arshdeep Singh T20s 6 20 2 10 80
Phil Salt Glenn Maxwell T20s 4 14 2 7 74
Phil Salt Harpreet Brar IPL 3 22 1 22 147
Phil Salt Marco Jansen T20s 5 60 1 60 214
Phil Salt Marcus Stoinis T20s 5 26 0 - 186
Rajat Patidar Harpreet Brar T20s 4 35 1 35 175
Rajat Patidar Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2 32 0 - 188
Devdutt Padikkal Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 49 3 16.3 153
Devdutt Padikkal Glenn Maxwell T20s 4 13 0 - 81
Jitesh Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 39 2 19.5 130
Krunal Pandya Arshdeep Singh T20s 6 18 1 18 150
Krunal Pandya Glenn Maxwell IPL 4 14 3 4.7 74
Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis IPL 5 51 3 17 243
Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis T20s 6 53 4 13.3 221
Krunal Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 9 53 2 26.5 136
Liam Livingstone Marco Jansen T20s 5 28 0 - 112
Liam Livingstone Marcus Stoinis T20s 4 54 0 - 208
Liam Livingstone Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 4 7 1 7 54
Tim David Arshdeep Singh T20s 6 39 1 39 195
Tim David Glenn Maxwell T20s 3 9 1 9 75
Tim David Xavier Bartlett T20s 4 10 2 5 143
Tim David Yash Thakur IPL 2 13 1 13 163
Tim David Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 6 15 2 7.5 100
PBKS Batters vs RCB Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Prabhsimran Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 5 35 2 17.5 167
Prabhsimran Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20s 6 35 3 11.7 159
Shreyas Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 10 44 3 14.7 90
Shreyas Iyer Josh Hazlewood IPL 3 3 2 1.5 25
Shreyas Iyer Krunal Pandya IPL 7 38 1 38 91
Shreyas Iyer Rasikh Salam IPL 3 15 0 - 136
Shreyas Iyer Yash Dayal IPL 3 16 1 16 160
Marcus Stoinis Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20s 4 18 1 18 139
Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya T20s 4 31 0 - 111
Marcus Stoinis Liam Livingstone T20s 4 17 2 8.5 142
Marcus Stoinis Josh Hazlewood IPL 3 17 1 17 131
Glenn Maxwell Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 10 39 2 19.5 115
Glenn Maxwell Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20s 11 41 2 20.5 103
Glenn Maxwell Josh Hazlewood T20s 3 6 2 3 75
Glenn Maxwell Krunal Pandya IPL 9 42 3 14 120
Glenn Maxwell Krunal Pandya T20s 14 114 5
First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

