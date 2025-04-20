IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

After a thrilling doubleheader on Saturday, Sunday in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 promises more action with two exciting matches lined for today. The day kicks off with a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST at the Maharaja Yadavindra International Stadium in Chandigarh's Mullanpur.
This encounter serves as a rematch of their rain-affected game in Bengaluru on Friday, where PBKS emerged victorious by five wickets. Will Punjab Kings repeat their performance, or will RCB bounce back to avenge their recent defeat at home? Lets dive into the key stats need to be known ahead of today's IPL match:
Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 4
Losses: 3
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 60
Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 5
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 71.43
RCB playing 11 vs PBKS (probable)
Although the Royal Challengers had to face defeat against Punjab last time around due to a batting order collapse, they are not to be taken lightly as they have done well this seasn away from home, winning all their 4 games so far.
RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal
Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh
RCB squad for IPL 2025:
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
PBKS playing 11 vs RCB (probable)
Punjab will be going into their home game with full confidence having beaten RCB two days back in a 14-over rain curtailed contest. The playing 11 is expected to be the same while the strategies for the game might differ for the Kings.
PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players:
Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey.
PBKS squad for IPL 2025:
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash.
IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB key player battles
| PBKS vs RCB player battles
| Batter
| Bowler
| Innings
| Runs
| Dismissals
| Average
| Strike Rate
| Shreyas Iyer
| Josh Hazlewood
| 3
| 3
| 2
| 1.5
| 25
| Jitesh Sharma
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| 5
| 39
| 2
| 19.5
| 130
| Prabhsimran Singh
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| 5
| 35
| 2
| 17.5
| 166.7
| Devdutt Padikkal
| Arshdeep Singh
| 6
| 49
| 3
| 16.33
| 153.12
| Liam Livingstone
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| 4
| 7
| 1
| 7
| 53.8
IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS key player battles
| RCB Batters vs PBKS Bowlers
| Batter
| Bowler
| Format
| Inns
| Runs
| Outs
| Avg
| SR
| Virat Kohli
| Arshdeep Singh
| IPL
| 7
| 79
| 1
| 79
| 193
| Virat Kohli
| Glenn Maxwell
| T20s
| 9
| 62
| 0
| -
| 129
| Virat Kohli
| Harpreet Brar
| IPL
| 6
| 62
| 2
| 31
| 113
| Virat Kohli
| Marco Jansen
| T20s
| 3
| 42
| 2
| 21
| 168
| Virat Kohli
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 4
| 28
| 1
| 28
| 117
| Phil Salt
| Arshdeep Singh
| T20s
| 6
| 20
| 2
| 10
| 80
| Phil Salt
| Glenn Maxwell
| T20s
| 4
| 14
| 2
| 7
| 74
| Phil Salt
| Harpreet Brar
| IPL
| 3
| 22
| 1
| 22
| 147
| Phil Salt
| Marco Jansen
| T20s
| 5
| 60
| 1
| 60
| 214
| Phil Salt
| Marcus Stoinis
| T20s
| 5
| 26
| 0
| -
| 186
| Rajat Patidar
| Harpreet Brar
| T20s
| 4
| 35
| 1
| 35
| 175
| Rajat Patidar
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 2
| 32
| 0
| -
| 188
| Devdutt Padikkal
| Arshdeep Singh
| IPL
| 6
| 49
| 3
| 16.3
| 153
| Devdutt Padikkal
| Glenn Maxwell
| T20s
| 4
| 13
| 0
| -
| 81
| Jitesh Sharma
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 5
| 39
| 2
| 19.5
| 130
| Krunal Pandya
| Arshdeep Singh
| T20s
| 6
| 18
| 1
| 18
| 150
| Krunal Pandya
| Glenn Maxwell
| IPL
| 4
| 14
| 3
| 4.7
| 74
| Krunal Pandya
| Marcus Stoinis
| IPL
| 5
| 51
| 3
| 17
| 243
| Krunal Pandya
| Marcus Stoinis
| T20s
| 6
| 53
| 4
| 13.3
| 221
| Krunal Pandya
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 9
| 53
| 2
| 26.5
| 136
| Liam Livingstone
| Marco Jansen
| T20s
| 5
| 28
| 0
| -
| 112
| Liam Livingstone
| Marcus Stoinis
| T20s
| 4
| 54
| 0
| -
| 208
| Liam Livingstone
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| IPL
| 4
| 7
| 1
| 7
| 54
| Tim David
| Arshdeep Singh
| T20s
| 6
| 39
| 1
| 39
| 195
| Tim David
| Glenn Maxwell
| T20s
| 3
| 9
| 1
| 9
| 75
| Tim David
| Xavier Bartlett
| T20s
| 4
| 10
| 2
| 5
| 143
| Tim David
| Yash Thakur
| IPL
| 2
| 13
| 1
| 13
| 163
| Tim David
| Yuzvendra Chahal
| T20s
| 6
| 15
| 2
| 7.5
| 100
| PBKS Batters vs RCB Bowlers
| Batter
| Bowler
| Format
| Inns
| Runs
| Outs
| Avg
| SR
| Prabhsimran Singh
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| IPL
| 5
| 35
| 2
| 17.5
| 167
| Prabhsimran Singh
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| T20s
| 6
| 35
| 3
| 11.7
| 159
| Shreyas Iyer
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| IPL
| 10
| 44
| 3
| 14.7
| 90
| Shreyas Iyer
| Josh Hazlewood
| IPL
| 3
| 3
| 2
| 1.5
| 25
| Shreyas Iyer
| Krunal Pandya
| IPL
| 7
| 38
| 1
| 38
| 91
| Shreyas Iyer
| Rasikh Salam
| IPL
| 3
| 15
| 0
| -
| 136
| Shreyas Iyer
| Yash Dayal
| IPL
| 3
| 16
| 1
| 16
| 160
| Marcus Stoinis
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| T20s
| 4
| 18
| 1
| 18
| 139
| Marcus Stoinis
| Krunal Pandya
| T20s
| 4
| 31
| 0
| -
| 111
| Marcus Stoinis
| Liam Livingstone
| T20s
| 4
| 17
| 2
| 8.5
| 142
| Marcus Stoinis
| Josh Hazlewood
| IPL
| 3
| 17
| 1
| 17
| 131
| Glenn Maxwell
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| IPL
| 10
| 39
| 2
| 19.5
| 115
| Glenn Maxwell
| Bhuvneshwar Kumar
| T20s
| 11
| 41
| 2
| 20.5
| 103
| Glenn Maxwell
| Josh Hazlewood
| T20s
| 3
| 6
| 2
| 3
| 75
| Glenn Maxwell
| Krunal Pandya
| IPL
| 9
| 42
| 3
| 14
| 120
| Glenn Maxwell
| Krunal Pandya
| T20s
| 14
| 114
| 5