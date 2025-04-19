Mayak Yadav's return to IPL 2025 delayed after LSG use Badoni as impact sub

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks record for youngest IPL debut Lucknow Super Giants, who are currently playing Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, left everyone in shock with their strange call on the impact sub in the match. After winning the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bat first. After the playing XI was announced, they named Ayush Badoni, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke and Himmat Singh as part of their impact subs. After watching their line-up and their decision to bat first, everyone was convinced that LSG’s pace sensation Mayank Yadav, who rejoined the squad a few days back after recovering from multiple injuries, would be taking the field when the Lucknow-based franchise came out to bowl.

However, in a strange call, LSG decided to use their impact sub to replace Mitchell Marsh with Ayush Badoni after they lost their third wicket in the form of skipper Pant with 54 on the board, delaying Mayank’s return even further.

Injury setback delayed return

Mayank Yadav, the pace sensation of Lucknow Super Giants, faced an unexpected setback in his recovery when an accidental toe injury delayed his return to the squad. Initially expected to rejoin the team by the second week of April, Mayank’s recovery was hindered after he accidentally kicked his bed. This followed an earlier lumbar stress issue that had kept him at the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

All eyes on second innings

While fans will not be witnessing Mayank Yadav’s return in the second innings, they will surely see history being created when 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi comes out to bat for RR, making him the youngest player to make his IPL debut. While Vaibhav is also in the impact subs list, RR’s stand-in skipper at the toss clearly hinted at his debut mentioning.