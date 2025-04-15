Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Punjab to Bengaluru: Check full list of lowest team totals defended in IPL

Punjab to Bengaluru: Check full list of lowest team totals defended in IPL

Two teams hold the top spot with identical lowest totals defended in Indian Premier League history

Royal Challengers Bangaluru

Royal Challengers Bangaluru (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When someone talks about the Indian Premier League (IPL), the first things that come to mind are gigantic sixes and mammoth team totals. While there are many instances where a team has chased down what was supposed to be an impossible total, there are quite a few instances where a team has failed to chase what would have been a cakewalk on any other day. The lowest total ever defended in the IPL is 116 runs, which was achieved on April 15, 2025 when Punjab Kings (PBKS) defended the total by bundling out Kolkata Knight Riders for 95 runs.  
 
 
Punjab Kings in match number 31 of IPL 2025 beat KKR by 16 runs while defending 111 runs making them the team with lowest total defended in a full IPL game surpassing CSK's 116 runs raecord against them back in 2009.
 
Full list of lowest IPL first-innings totals ever defended
 
Team Score Overs RPO Opposition Ground Date
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rain-curtailed match) 106/2 8 13.25 vs CSK Bengaluru 18 May 2013
Punjab Kings (Rain-curtailed match) 106/6 10 10.6 vs RCB Mohali 13 May 2015
Punjab Kings 111 15.1 7.4 vs KKR Chandigarh 15 April 2025
Chennai Super Kings 116/9 20 5.8 vs Kings XI Durban 20 May 2009
Sunrisers Hyderabad 118 18.4 6.32 vs MI Wankhede 24 Apr 2018
Punjab Kings 119/8 20 5.95 vs MI Durban 29 Apr 2009
Sunrisers Hyderabad 119/8 20 5.95 vs Warriors Pune 17 Apr 2013
Mumbai Indians 120/9 20 6 vs Warriors Pune 3 May 2012
Punjab Kings 125/7 20 6.25 vs SRH Sharjah 25 Sep 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/8 20 6.3 vs CSK Chennai 21 May 2008
Sunrisers Hyderabad 126/6 20 6.3 vs Warriors Hyderabad 5 Apr 2013
Punjab Kings 126/7 20 6.3 vs SRH Dubai (DICS) 24 Oct 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 20 6.3 vs LSG Lucknow 1 May 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders 129/7 16 8.06 vs RCB Eden Gardens 8 May 2008
Deccan Chargers 129/7 20 6.45 vs Kochi Kochi 27 Apr 2011
Pune Warriors 129/9 20 6.45 vs MI Wankhede 6 Apr 2012
 

More From This Section

PBKS vs KKR

IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR head-to-head, Punjab weather forecast, key toss stats

PBKS vs KKR

IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh stadium stats

IPL 2025 key stats, orange and purple cap list

IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers

Ravichandran, Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre to replace Gaikwad in CSK, SRH sign Ravichandran for Zampa

Lockie Ferguson

Injured Lockie Ferguson all but ruled out of remainder of IPL: PBKS coach

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayPBKS vs KKR LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon