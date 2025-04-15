Punjab to Bengaluru: Check full list of lowest team totals defended in IPL

When someone talks about the Indian Premier League (IPL), the first things that come to mind are gigantic sixes and mammoth team totals. While there are many instances where a team has chased down what was supposed to be an impossible total, there are quite a few instances where a team has failed to chase what would have been a cakewalk on any other day. The lowest total ever defended in the IPL is 116 runs, which was achieved on April 15, 2025 when Punjab Kings (PBKS) defended the total by bundling out Kolkata Knight Riders for 95 runs.
Punjab Kings in match number 31 of IPL 2025 beat KKR by 16 runs while defending 111 runs making them the team with lowest total defended in a full IPL game surpassing CSK's 116 runs raecord against them back in 2009.
Full list of lowest IPL first-innings totals ever defended
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RPO
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rain-curtailed match)
|106/2
|8
|13.25
|vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|18 May 2013
|Punjab Kings (Rain-curtailed match)
|106/6
|10
|10.6
|vs RCB
|Mohali
|13 May 2015
|Punjab Kings
|111
|15.1
|7.4
|vs KKR
|Chandigarh
|15 April 2025
|Chennai Super Kings
|116/9
|20
|5.8
|vs Kings XI
|Durban
|20 May 2009
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|118
|18.4
|6.32
|vs MI
|Wankhede
|24 Apr 2018
|Punjab Kings
|119/8
|20
|5.95
|vs MI
|Durban
|29 Apr 2009
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|119/8
|20
|5.95
|vs Warriors
|Pune
|17 Apr 2013
|Mumbai Indians
|120/9
|20
|6
|vs Warriors
|Pune
|3 May 2012
|Punjab Kings
|125/7
|20
|6.25
|vs SRH
|Sharjah
|25 Sep 2021
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|126/8
|20
|6.3
|vs CSK
|Chennai
|21 May 2008
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|126/6
|20
|6.3
|vs Warriors
|Hyderabad
|5 Apr 2013
|Punjab Kings
|126/7
|20
|6.3
|vs SRH
|Dubai (DICS)
|24 Oct 2020
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|126/9
|20
|6.3
|vs LSG
|Lucknow
|1 May 2023
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|129/7
|16
|8.06
|vs RCB
|Eden Gardens
|8 May 2008
|Deccan Chargers
|129/7
|20
|6.45
|vs Kochi
|Kochi
|27 Apr 2011
|Pune Warriors
|129/9
|20
|6.45
|vs MI
|Wankhede
|6 Apr 2012