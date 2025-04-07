IPL 2025: MI vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Mumbai

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams enter this match on the back of losses in their previous encounters, making it a crucial fixture for both sides. MI will be aiming to bounce back after their recent defeat, while RCB will look to recover from their setback.
With both teams eager to get back to winning ways, this match promises to be an exciting and competitive contest, with both sides looking to capitalize on any opportunity to turn their form around.
MI vs RCB head-to-head:
The two teams have played against each other 33 times in IPL, out of which MI have won on 19 occasions, while RCB have won 14 matches so far.
Total matches played: 33
MI won: 19
RCB won: 14
N/R: 0
MI vs RCB head-to-head stats at venues:
|MI vs RCB H2H stats
|Venue
|Matches Played
|MI Won
|RCB won
|No Result
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Kingsmead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
|11
|8
|3
|0
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|St George's Park
|1
|1
|0
|0
|The Wanderers Stadium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wankhede Stadium
|11
|8
|3
|0
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
The two teams met at this very venue the last time they were face to face, for match number 25 of IPL 2024. The match was won by the home side, who chased down 197 and registered a 7-wicket win on the night.
Wankhede Stadium key toss stats
|MI vs RCB key toss stats
|Statistic
|Value
|Percentage
|Matches Played
|117
|-
|Matches Won Batting First
|54
|46.15%
|Matches Won Batting Second
|63
|53.85%
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|61
|52.14%
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|56
|47.86%
|Matches with No Result
|0
|0.00%