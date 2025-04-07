IPL 2025: MI vs RCB head-to-head record, key toss stats in Mumbai

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB Full scorecard | Wankhede Stadium stats | MI vs RCB Playing 11 | MI vs RCB live streaming Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams enter this match on the back of losses in their previous encounters, making it a crucial fixture for both sides. MI will be aiming to bounce back after their recent defeat, while RCB will look to recover from their setback.

With both teams eager to get back to winning ways, this match promises to be an exciting and competitive contest, with both sides looking to capitalize on any opportunity to turn their form around.

MI vs RCB head-to-head:

The two teams have played against each other 33 times in IPL, out of which MI have won on 19 occasions, while RCB have won 14 matches so far.

Overall

Total matches played: 33

MI won: 19

RCB won: 14

N/R: 0

MI vs RCB head-to-head stats at venues:

MI vs RCB H2H stats Venue Matches Played MI Won RCB won No Result Brabourne Stadium 1 0 1 0 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 0 0 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 3 0 3 0 Kingsmead 1 1 0 0 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 11 8 3 0 MA Chidambaram Stadium 3 1 2 0 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 1 0 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 0 0 St George's Park 1 1 0 0 The Wanderers Stadium 1 0 1 0 Wankhede Stadium 11 8 3 0

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?