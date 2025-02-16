IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals full schedule, RR full squad, streaming

The team will hit the road in April, starting with a match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on April 5, followed by a trip to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans on April 9. RR will then return to Jaipur on April 13 for a high-voltage clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before heading to Delhi to face Delhi Capitals on April 16.

Back at home, RR will host Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 before an away match against RCB in Bengaluru on April 24. They will then play Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on April 28, followed by a crucial home fixture against Mumbai Indians on May 1.

In the final stretch, RR will face KKR in Kolkata on May 4, CSK in Chennai on May 12, and conclude their league campaign with a home clash against Punjab Kings on May 16.

RR full schedule for IPL 2025: