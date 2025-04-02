IPL 2025: RCB vs GT head-to-head record, key toss stats in Bengaluru

The caravan of IPL 2025 has now reached a new venue as, on Wednesday, April 1, Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in match number 13 of the season at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The two young skippers are coming into the match with a win over five-time champions in their last game (RCB beat CSK and GT beat MI) and will aim to keep their winning run going and strengthen their case for the playoffs early in the season.

The team managements of RCB and GT spent a lot of money in the IPL 2025 mega auction to completely revamp their sides and be real contenders for the title this time around, and so far, both teams have proved their managements correct. But who, out of these two sides, has the upper hand historically? Let us take a look.

RCB vs GT head-to-head:

Out of four encounters between RCB and GT in the IPL, only once has the Gujarat-based franchise secured a win, while on every other occasion, RCB has emerged victorious.

Overall

Total matches played: 5

RCB won: 3

GT won: 2

N/R: 0

RCB vs GT head-to-head results

Date Venue RCB Score GT Score Result Apr 30, 2022 Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 170/6 174/4 (19.3) GT won by 6 wickets May 19, 2022 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 170/2 (18.4) 168/5 RCB won by 8 wickets May 21, 2023 M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru 197/5 200/4 (19.1) GT won by 6 wickets Apr 28, 2024 Narendra Modi, Ahmedabad 204/1 (16) 200/3 RCB won by 9 wickets May 4, 2024 M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru 153/6 (19) 152/10 RCB won by 4 wickets M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – T20 Stats (Since 2024 IPL)

Total Matches: 14

Results: Bat 1st Won – 7 | Bat 2nd Won – 7

Average 1st Innings Score: 181/6

Highest 1st Innings Score: 287/3 (Highest in IPL history)

Lowest Total Defended: 159

Highest Target Chased: 183

200+ Totals: 3 times in 14 matches

Sixes Per Match: 18

Bowling Analysis

Pace: 69% of overs | 132 wickets | Avg – 25.9 | Economy – 9.2

Spin: 31% of overs | 64 wickets | Avg – 36.0 | Economy – 8.5

Winning Score Trends

When 1st Innings Score is Above 180:

Matches – 6

Bat 1st Won – 5 | Bat 2nd Won – 1

When 1st Innings Score is 180 or Below:

Matches – 8

Bat 1st Won – 2 | Bat 2nd Won – 6

RCB vs GT head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB and GT have clashed in Bengaluru two times before today in IPL 2024 and IPL 2023, out of which GT won the match in 2023, while RCB emerged victorious in 2024.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last time these two teams clashed in the IPL was at this very venue for match number 52 of IPL 2024. In the match Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in match 14 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB’s bowlers dominated early, restricting GT to 147 all out. Mohammed Siraj (2-29) and Yash Dayal (2-21) made the most of the conditions, while Josh Little’s 4-45 troubled the RCB middle order. Shahrukh Khan (37) and Rahul Tewatia (35) provided some resistance for GT.