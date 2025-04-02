IPL 2025: RCB vs GT head-to-head record, key toss stats in Bengaluru
RCB and GT have clashed in Bengaluru two times before today in IPL 2024 and IPL 2023, out of which GT won the match in 2023, while RCB emerged victorious in 2024Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The caravan of IPL 2025 has now reached a new venue as, on Wednesday, April 1, Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans in match number 13 of the season at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The two young skippers are coming into the match with a win over five-time champions in their last game (RCB beat CSK and GT beat MI) and will aim to keep their winning run going and strengthen their case for the playoffs early in the season.
The team managements of RCB and GT spent a lot of money in the IPL 2025 mega auction to completely revamp their sides and be real contenders for the title this time around, and so far, both teams have proved their managements correct. But who, out of these two sides, has the upper hand historically? Let us take a look.
RCB vs GT head-to-head:
Out of four encounters between RCB and GT in the IPL, only once has the Gujarat-based franchise secured a win, while on every other occasion, RCB has emerged victorious.
Overall
- Total matches played: 5
- RCB won: 3
- GT won: 2
- N/R: 0
RCB vs GT head-to-head results
| Date
| Venue
| RCB Score
| GT Score
| Result
| Apr 30, 2022
| Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
| 170/6
| 174/4 (19.3)
| GT won by 6 wickets
| May 19, 2022
| Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
| 170/2 (18.4)
| 168/5
| RCB won by 8 wickets
| May 21, 2023
| M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru
| 197/5
| 200/4 (19.1)
| GT won by 6 wickets
| Apr 28, 2024
| Narendra Modi, Ahmedabad
| 204/1 (16)
| 200/3
| RCB won by 9 wickets
| May 4, 2024
| M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru
| 153/6 (19)
| 152/10
| RCB won by 4 wickets
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – T20 Stats (Since 2024 IPL)
- Total Matches: 14
- Results: Bat 1st Won – 7 | Bat 2nd Won – 7
- Average 1st Innings Score: 181/6
- Highest 1st Innings Score: 287/3 (Highest in IPL history)
- Lowest Total Defended: 159
- Highest Target Chased: 183
- 200+ Totals: 3 times in 14 matches
- Sixes Per Match: 18
Bowling Analysis
- Pace: 69% of overs | 132 wickets | Avg – 25.9 | Economy – 9.2
- Spin: 31% of overs | 64 wickets | Avg – 36.0 | Economy – 8.5
Winning Score Trends
When 1st Innings Score is Above 180:
- Matches – 6
- Bat 1st Won – 5 | Bat 2nd Won – 1
When 1st Innings Score is 180 or Below:
- Matches – 8
- Bat 1st Won – 2 | Bat 2nd Won – 6
RCB vs GT head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
RCB and GT have clashed in Bengaluru two times before today in IPL 2024 and IPL 2023, out of which GT won the match in 2023, while RCB emerged victorious in 2024.
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
The last time these two teams clashed in the IPL was at this very venue for match number 52 of IPL 2024. In the match Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in match 14 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB’s bowlers dominated early, restricting GT to 147 all out. Mohammed Siraj (2-29) and Yash Dayal (2-21) made the most of the conditions, while Josh Little’s 4-45 troubled the RCB middle order. Shahrukh Khan (37) and Rahul Tewatia (35) provided some resistance for GT.
Faf du Plessis (64 off 23) and Virat Kohli (42) gave RCB a blistering start, taking them to 92 within six overs. However, GT fought back, reducing RCB to 117 for 6. Despite this, Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Singh (15 not out) ensured victory with 38 balls to spare. The win lifts RCB to seventh on the points table, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive, while GT remains in ninth place.
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here