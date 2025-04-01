Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Virender Sehwag mocks IPL 2025 table toppers RCB; here's what he said

The mockery is pretty ironical from the former Indian opener who himself doesn't have an IPL winners medal in his trophy cabinet despite playing for two franchises over the years.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:18 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 journey, securing victories in both of their opening matches. They began their campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and followed it up with a dominant 50-run triumph against Chennai Super Kings. Thanks to their flawless performances, RCB currently sit at the top of the IPL points table.  Sehwag mocks IPL table toppers RCB
 
Despite their strong start, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag humorously poked fun at RCB, calling them "gareeb" (poor). Sehwag’s jibe pointed out that teams like RCB, which have never won an IPL title, should also be allowed to bask in the glory of being at the top of the standings for a while. 
 
In a lighthearted conversation on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "Let the poor stay on top for now, let them enjoy the moment. Who knows how long they'll stay there?" He clarified that his comment wasn't about financial wealth, as IPL franchises rake in hundreds of crores each season. Instead, he was referring to teams like RCB, who are yet to lift the coveted IPL trophy.  The mockery is pretty ironical from the former Indian opener who himself doesn't have an IPL winners medal in his trophy cabinet despite playing for two franchises over the years. 
Virender Sehwag IPL stats
Year Matches No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 104 5 2728 122 27.56 1755 155.44 2 16 334 106 34 0
 
Apart from RCB, other teams such as Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are also still in search of their first IPL title. RCB’s next challenge will be against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

