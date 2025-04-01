Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

Punjab joined RCB and DC at 4 points after an 8-wicket win against LSG in Lucknow.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table has the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leading alongside Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) leading with two wins from two matches each, boasting strong net run rates (NRR). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are in third and fourth positions with a win-loss record of 1-1.  Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) each have one win and two losses, placing them lower in the standings. The competition is intense with close points between teams. 
 
IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 RCB 2 2 0 0 2.266 4
2 PBKS 2 2 0 0 1.485 4
3 DC 2 2 0 0 1.32 4
4 GT 2 1 1 0 0.625 2
5 MI 3 1 2 0 0.309 2
6 LSG 3 1 2 0 -0.15 2
7 CSK 3 1 2 0 -0.771 2
8 SRH 3 1 2 0 -0.871 2
9 RR 3 1 2 0 -1.112 2
10 KKR 3 1 2 0 -1.428 2
 
  LSG probable ranking
 
Lucknow failed to go to 2nd in the points table as they lost their 1st home game against Punjab on the night.  Check LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
PBKS probable ranking
 
Punjab have got their points tally to 4 points with a win against Lucknow on the night. Now all three top teams are at 4 points.

Top run-scorers
 
The top run-scorer in IPL 2025 so far is Nicholas Pooran of LSG with 189 runs in 3 matches, maintaining a high strike rate of 219.76. Other notable performances include Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) with 149 runs, and Sai Sudharsan (GT) with 137 runs. Ishan Kishan (SRH) has impressed with a 106* knock. Overall, the players have showcased aggressive batting with high strike rates, including Travis Head (SRH) and Aniket Verma (SRH), each with more than 100 runs in 3 matches. The competition for the top run-scorer is fierce with solid performances across teams. 
IPL 2025 top run scorers
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 189 3 3 0 75 63 86 219.76 0 2 17 15
2 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 149 2 2 2 97* - 72 206.94 0 2 8 13
3 Sai Sudharsan GT 137 2 2 0 74 68.5 82 167.07 0 2 9 8
4 Travis Head SRH 136 3 3 0 67 45.33 71 191.54 0 1 18 6
5 Mitchell Marsh LSG 124 3 3 0 72 41.33 68 182.35 0 2 13 8
6 Aniket Verma SRH 117 3 3 0 74 39 57 205.26 0 1 5 12
7 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 116 3 3 0 63 38.67 74 156.75 0 2 13 4
8 Ishan Kishan SRH 108 3 3 1 106* 54 53 203.77 1 0 11 6
9 Dhruv Jurel RR 106 3 3 0 70 35.33 70 151.42 0 1 10 6
10 Rachin Ravindra CSK 106 3 3 1 65* 53 80 132.5 0 1 7 4
11 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 104 3 3 1 48 52 63 165.07 0 0 6 7
12 Quinton De Kock KKR 102 3 3 1 97* 51 69 147.82 0 1 9 6
13 Nitish Rana RR 100 3 3 0 81 33.33 53 188.67 0 1 12 5
14 Sanju Samson RR 99 3 3 0 66 33 64 154.68 0 1 10 5
15 Jos Buttler GT 93 2 2 0 54 46.5 57 163.15 0 1 9 3
 
  Top wicket-takers
 
Noor Ahmad from CSK leads the IPL 2025 bowling chart with 9 wickets from 3 matches at an economy rate of 6.83. Mitchell Starc (DC) follows with 8 wickets, including a standout 35/5 performance. Other top performers include Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) and Shardul Thakur (LSG), both with 6 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) also feature with 5 wickets each, maintaining solid economy rates. Ashwani Kumar (MI) boasts the best economy rate (4.5), while several bowlers, like Hardik Pandya (MI), have contributed significantly in shorter spells. 
IPL 2025 top wicket-takers
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns Ov Runs BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Noor Ahmad CSK 9 3 3 12 82 18/04/25 9.11 6.83 8 1 0
2 Mitchell Starc DC 8 2 2 7.4 77 35/5 9.62 10.04 5.75 0 1
3 Khaleel Ahmed CSK 6 3 3 12 95 29/03/25 15.83 7.91 12 0 0
4 Shardul Thakur LSG 6 3 3 9 92 34/4 15.33 10.22 9 1 0
5 Kuldeep Yadav DC 5 2 2 8 42 22/03/25 8.4 5.25 9.6 0 0
6 Josh Hazlewood RCB 5 2 2 8 43 21/03/25 8.6 5.37 9.6 0 0
7 Digvesh Singh LSG 5 3 3 12 101 30/2 20.2 8.41 14.4 0 0
8 Wanindu Hasaranga RR 5 2 2 7 69 35/4 13.8 9.85 8.4 1 0
9 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 5 2 2 8 79 43/3 15.8 9.87 9.6 0 0
10 Matheesha Pathirana CSK 4 2 2 8 64 28/02/25 16 8 12 0 0
11 Ashwani Kumar MI 4 1 1 3 24 24/04/25 6 8 4.5 1 0
12 Sai Kishore GT 4 2 2 8 67 30/03/25 16.75 8.37 12 0 0
13 Vignesh Puthur MI 4 2 2 6 53 32/3 13.25 8.83 9 0 0
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

