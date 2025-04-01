IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) each have one win and two losses, placing them lower in the standings. The competition is intense with close points between teams. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table has the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leading alongside Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) leading with two wins from two matches each, boasting strong net run rates (NRR). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are in third and fourth positions with a win-loss record of 1-1.Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) each have one win and two losses, placing them lower in the standings. The competition is intense with close points between teams.

IPL 2025 points table POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS 1 RCB 2 2 0 0 2.266 4 2 PBKS 2 2 0 0 1.485 4 3 DC 2 2 0 0 1.32 4 4 GT 2 1 1 0 0.625 2 5 MI 3 1 2 0 0.309 2 6 LSG 3 1 2 0 -0.15 2 7 CSK 3 1 2 0 -0.771 2 8 SRH 3 1 2 0 -0.871 2 9 RR 3 1 2 0 -1.112 2 10 KKR 3 1 2 0 -1.428 2

LSG probable ranking

Check LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES here Lucknow failed to go to 2nd in the points table as they lost their 1st home game against Punjab on the night.

PBKS probable ranking

Punjab have got their points tally to 4 points with a win against Lucknow on the night. Now all three top teams are at 4 points.

Top run-scorers

The top run-scorer in IPL 2025 so far is Nicholas Pooran of LSG with 189 runs in 3 matches, maintaining a high strike rate of 219.76. Other notable performances include Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) with 149 runs, and Sai Sudharsan (GT) with 137 runs. Ishan Kishan (SRH) has impressed with a 106* knock. Overall, the players have showcased aggressive batting with high strike rates, including Travis Head (SRH) and Aniket Verma (SRH), each with more than 100 runs in 3 matches. The competition for the top run-scorer is fierce with solid performances across teams.

IPL 2025 top run scorers POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 189 3 3 0 75 63 86 219.76 0 2 17 15 2 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 149 2 2 2 97* - 72 206.94 0 2 8 13 3 Sai Sudharsan GT 137 2 2 0 74 68.5 82 167.07 0 2 9 8 4 Travis Head SRH 136 3 3 0 67 45.33 71 191.54 0 1 18 6 5 Mitchell Marsh LSG 124 3 3 0 72 41.33 68 182.35 0 2 13 8 6 Aniket Verma SRH 117 3 3 0 74 39 57 205.26 0 1 5 12 7 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 116 3 3 0 63 38.67 74 156.75 0 2 13 4 8 Ishan Kishan SRH 108 3 3 1 106* 54 53 203.77 1 0 11 6 9 Dhruv Jurel RR 106 3 3 0 70 35.33 70 151.42 0 1 10 6 10 Rachin Ravindra CSK 106 3 3 1 65* 53 80 132.5 0 1 7 4 11 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 104 3 3 1 48 52 63 165.07 0 0 6 7 12 Quinton De Kock KKR 102 3 3 1 97* 51 69 147.82 0 1 9 6 13 Nitish Rana RR 100 3 3 0 81 33.33 53 188.67 0 1 12 5 14 Sanju Samson RR 99 3 3 0 66 33 64 154.68 0 1 10 5 15 Jos Buttler GT 93 2 2 0 54 46.5 57 163.15 0 1 9 3

Top wicket-takers