IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table has the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leading alongside Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) leading with two wins from two matches each, boasting strong net run rates (NRR). Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are in third and fourth positions with a win-loss record of 1-1. Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) each have one win and two losses, placing them lower in the standings. The competition is intense with close points between teams.
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|RCB
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.266
|4
|2
|PBKS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.485
|4
|3
|DC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.32
|4
|4
|GT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.625
|2
|5
|MI
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.309
|2
|6
|LSG
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.15
|2
|7
|CSK
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.771
|2
|8
|SRH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.871
|2
|9
|RR
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-1.112
|2
|10
|KKR
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-1.428
|2
LSG probable ranking
Lucknow failed to go to 2nd in the points table as they lost their 1st home game against Punjab on the night. Check LSG vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
PBKS probable ranking
Punjab have got their points tally to 4 points with a win against Lucknow on the night. Now all three top teams are at 4 points.
Top run-scorers
The top run-scorer in IPL 2025 so far is Nicholas Pooran of LSG with 189 runs in 3 matches, maintaining a high strike rate of 219.76. Other notable performances include Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) with 149 runs, and Sai Sudharsan (GT) with 137 runs. Ishan Kishan (SRH) has impressed with a 106* knock. Overall, the players have showcased aggressive batting with high strike rates, including Travis Head (SRH) and Aniket Verma (SRH), each with more than 100 runs in 3 matches. The competition for the top run-scorer is fierce with solid performances across teams.
|IPL 2025 top run scorers
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|189
|3
|3
|0
|75
|63
|86
|219.76
|0
|2
|17
|15
|2
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|149
|2
|2
|2
|97*
|-
|72
|206.94
|0
|2
|8
|13
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|137
|2
|2
|0
|74
|68.5
|82
|167.07
|0
|2
|9
|8
|4
|Travis Head
|SRH
|136
|3
|3
|0
|67
|45.33
|71
|191.54
|0
|1
|18
|6
|5
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|124
|3
|3
|0
|72
|41.33
|68
|182.35
|0
|2
|13
|8
|6
|Aniket Verma
|SRH
|117
|3
|3
|0
|74
|39
|57
|205.26
|0
|1
|5
|12
|7
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|116
|3
|3
|0
|63
|38.67
|74
|156.75
|0
|2
|13
|4
|8
|Ishan Kishan
|SRH
|108
|3
|3
|1
|106*
|54
|53
|203.77
|1
|0
|11
|6
|9
|Dhruv Jurel
|RR
|106
|3
|3
|0
|70
|35.33
|70
|151.42
|0
|1
|10
|6
|10
|Rachin Ravindra
|CSK
|106
|3
|3
|1
|65*
|53
|80
|132.5
|0
|1
|7
|4
|11
|Surya Kumar Yadav
|MI
|104
|3
|3
|1
|48
|52
|63
|165.07
|0
|0
|6
|7
|12
|Quinton De Kock
|KKR
|102
|3
|3
|1
|97*
|51
|69
|147.82
|0
|1
|9
|6
|13
|Nitish Rana
|RR
|100
|3
|3
|0
|81
|33.33
|53
|188.67
|0
|1
|12
|5
|14
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|99
|3
|3
|0
|66
|33
|64
|154.68
|0
|1
|10
|5
|15
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|93
|2
|2
|0
|54
|46.5
|57
|163.15
|0
|1
|9
|3
Top wicket-takers
Noor Ahmad from CSK leads the IPL 2025 bowling chart with 9 wickets from 3 matches at an economy rate of 6.83. Mitchell Starc (DC) follows with 8 wickets, including a standout 35/5 performance. Other top performers include Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) and Shardul Thakur (LSG), both with 6 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) also feature with 5 wickets each, maintaining solid economy rates. Ashwani Kumar (MI) boasts the best economy rate (4.5), while several bowlers, like Hardik Pandya (MI), have contributed significantly in shorter spells.
|IPL 2025 top wicket-takers
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|9
|3
|3
|12
|82
|18/04/25
|9.11
|6.83
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Mitchell Starc
|DC
|8
|2
|2
|7.4
|77
|35/5
|9.62
|10.04
|5.75
|0
|1
|3
|Khaleel Ahmed
|CSK
|6
|3
|3
|12
|95
|29/03/25
|15.83
|7.91
|12
|0
|0
|4
|Shardul Thakur
|LSG
|6
|3
|3
|9
|92
|34/4
|15.33
|10.22
|9
|1
|0
|5
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|5
|2
|2
|8
|42
|22/03/25
|8.4
|5.25
|9.6
|0
|0
|6
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|5
|2
|2
|8
|43
|21/03/25
|8.6
|5.37
|9.6
|0
|0
|7
|Digvesh Singh
|LSG
|5
|3
|3
|12
|101
|30/2
|20.2
|8.41
|14.4
|0
|0
|8
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|RR
|5
|2
|2
|7
|69
|35/4
|13.8
|9.85
|8.4
|1
|0
|9
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|5
|2
|2
|8
|79
|43/3
|15.8
|9.87
|9.6
|0
|0
|10
|Matheesha Pathirana
|CSK
|4
|2
|2
|8
|64
|28/02/25
|16
|8
|12
|0
|0
|11
|Ashwani Kumar
|MI
|4
|1
|1
|3
|24
|24/04/25
|6
|8
|4.5
|1
|0
|12
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|4
|2
|2
|8
|67
|30/03/25
|16.75
|8.37
|12
|0
|0
|13
|Vignesh Puthur
|MI
|4
|2
|2
|6
|53
|32/3
|13.25
|8.83
|9
|0
|0
|14
|Deepak Chahar
|MI
|4
