Home / Cricket / IPL / News / BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025 resumption today; here's what to expect

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025 resumption today; here's what to expect

One of the possible outcomes of the Sunday meeting could be the BCCI deciding to bring things back in the manner they were earlier planned after the end of the week-long suspension

BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025
BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 10:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
When the BCCI on Friday, May 9, announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 would be suspended for a week due to cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan, it put the future of the tournament in question. But on Saturday, May 10, it was announced that India and Pakistan would have a ceasefire with immediate effect. This opened a window for the BCCI to get IPL 2025 back on track, and just as expected, they, without wasting any time, scheduled a meeting with all 10 IPL franchises and stakeholders to discuss how to resume the tournament today.
 
Now, what can fans expect from this meeting and what could be the possible outcomes? Let's take a look. 
 
When can IPL 2025 resume?
 
The first and most important agenda of the BCCI’s meeting would be to decide when to resume IPL 2025. As of now, fans can expect that the BCCI will at least take the time of the remaining days of the suspension and could resume the event on Thursday or Friday. The wait could extend if the BCCI decides to be extra cautious and watch out for a few more days before delivering a final verdict.
 
Bring back things in similar fashion?

Also Read

When will IPL 2025 resume after Indo-Pak ceasefire? What is BCCI's Plan B?

PBKS thanks BCCI, IPL, and authorities for ensuring players' safety

Buttler, Archer among English players who left India after IPL put on hold

IPL 2025: PBKS, DC players evacuated from Dharamsala to Delhi via Jalandhar

Noor Ahmad to Trent Boult: Top contenders for Purple Cap in IPL 2025

 
One of the possible outcomes of the Sunday meeting could be the BCCI deciding to bring things back in the manner they were earlier planned after the end of the week-long suspension. There are 16 matches left to be played this season, and if the tension between India and Pakistan does not escalate after the ceasefire, the BCCI should face no logistical issue, and they can finish the tournament with a little delay.
 
BCCI still continues with Plan B
 
After the suspension of IPL 2025, the BCCI devised a Plan B for the resumption of the tournament, according to which they intended to host the tail-ender of the tournament at one or two venues, possibly Chennai, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad. Despite having the opportunity to conclude the rest of the tournament as originally planned, the BCCI can still go ahead with the plan just to avoid risking another halt to the tournament.
 
Double-headers to stay close to the original finish date?
 
The suspension of the IPL has disrupted the international cricket calendars, as many international teams believe that if the BCCI decides to hold the tournament during their calendar, it will put their players in an ethical dilemma—whether to return for the IPL or play for their nation. To avoid this, the BCCI can decide to host the remainder of the matches as double-headers, which will significantly reduce the number of days required for the tournament to end, thus allowing everyone and everything to go as per schedule.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCCI to discuss options for resuming IPL on Sunday: Rajeev Shukla

Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top contenders for Orange Cap in IPL 2025

How does IPL 2025 points table look before one-week suspension?

IPL 2025 suspended for one week amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Cricket Australia says it is keeping an eye on IPL and PSL situation

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueBCCI

First Published: May 11 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story