BCCI's meeting on IPL 2025 resumption today; here's what to expect

When the BCCI on Friday, May 9, announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 would be suspended for a week due to cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan, it put the future of the tournament in question. But on Saturday, May 10, it was announced that India and Pakistan would have a ceasefire with immediate effect. This opened a window for the BCCI to get IPL 2025 back on track, and just as expected, they, without wasting any time, scheduled a meeting with all 10 IPL franchises and stakeholders to discuss how to resume the tournament today.

When can IPL 2025 resume?

The first and most important agenda of the BCCI’s meeting would be to decide when to resume IPL 2025. As of now, fans can expect that the BCCI will at least take the time of the remaining days of the suspension and could resume the event on Thursday or Friday. The wait could extend if the BCCI decides to be extra cautious and watch out for a few more days before delivering a final verdict.

Bring back things in similar fashion?

One of the possible outcomes of the Sunday meeting could be the BCCI deciding to bring things back in the manner they were earlier planned after the end of the week-long suspension. There are 16 matches left to be played this season, and if the tension between India and Pakistan does not escalate after the ceasefire, the BCCI should face no logistical issue, and they can finish the tournament with a little delay.

BCCI still continues with Plan B

After the suspension of IPL 2025, the BCCI devised a Plan B for the resumption of the tournament, according to which they intended to host the tail-ender of the tournament at one or two venues, possibly Chennai, Bengaluru, or Hyderabad. Despite having the opportunity to conclude the rest of the tournament as originally planned, the BCCI can still go ahead with the plan just to avoid risking another halt to the tournament.

Double-headers to stay close to the original finish date?

The suspension of the IPL has disrupted the international cricket calendars, as many international teams believe that if the BCCI decides to hold the tournament during their calendar, it will put their players in an ethical dilemma—whether to return for the IPL or play for their nation. To avoid this, the BCCI can decide to host the remainder of the matches as double-headers, which will significantly reduce the number of days required for the tournament to end, thus allowing everyone and everything to go as per schedule.