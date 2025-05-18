IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. This will be a battle of pride for the home team, RR, who are currently ranked ninth with just six points under their belt. If they lose the game against PBKS, they will be in danger of receiving the wooden spoon in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 today's match: RR vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups On the other hand, it will also be an important match for PBKS, who are looking to seal their place in the playoffs. A win vs RR on Sunday will not only book their place in the playoffs but also increase their chances of finishing in the top two on the table.

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Overall

Total matches played: 29

RR won: 17

PBKS won: 12

No result: 0

Head-to-head at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR and PBKS have played against each other six times at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, out of which PBKS have won only once, while RR have won five times.

Toss Stats:Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (since IPL 2024)

Matches – 9, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 5

Avg 1st inns score – 187/5 (Run rate – 9.35)

Lowest total defended – 180, Highest target chased – 210

200+ totals: 2 times in 8 matches | Sixes per match – 17

Pace: Overs% – 59, Wkts – 45, Avg – 40.4, Eco – 9.9, SR – 24.5

Spin: Overs% – 41, Wkts – 22, Avg – 51.6, Eco – 8.9, SR – 34.8

Winning score at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (in IPL since 2024):

1st inns score 180 or above: Mts – 7, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 3

1st inns score less than 180: Mts – 2, Bat 1st won – 0, Bat 2nd won – 2

Recent match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Jaipur Weather Forecast: RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

It is going to be a hot day in Jaipur on Sunday with tempraturee ranging around 41 degree celcius to 32 degree celcius. Wind speed will be around 19 kph and hhumnidity will be 32 percent. Altough hot it will be an ideal day for full game of cricket.

Top Performers in RR vs PBKS Matches

In the head-to-head encounters between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), several players have stood out with consistent performances over the years. Sanju Samson leads the run charts with 632 runs, establishing himself as a key figure in this rivalry with his flair and ability to anchor innings. He is followed by Lokesh Rahul, who has scored 490 runs, often providing Punjab with strong starts at the top. Shaun Marsh, one of the early IPL stars, made a significant impact with 409 runs, while Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler have contributed 373 and 325 runs, respectively, showcasing the batting depth in this fixture.

On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh tops the list with 17 wickets, often playing the role of death-overs specialist for PBKS. Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla follows with 14 wickets, having been effective in the middle overs. Siddharth Trivedi has picked up 11 wickets, while both Mohammad Shami and James Faulkner have claimed 10 wickets each, leaving their mark in this high-scoring and competitive contest.

What Happened When These Two Teams Last Met in IPL 2025?

The last meeting between PBKS and RR took place in match number 18 of IPL 2025. RR batted first and posted 205 for 8. In reply, PBKS could only reach 155 for 9, as RR walked away with a 50-run win.