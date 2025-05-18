Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 today's match: RR vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 today's match: RR vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Punjab Kings' opening batters have performed exceptionally well, and skipper Iyer has been in superb touch with the bat this season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 59th match of IPL 2025 is scheduled as a day fixture, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) facing off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The home side, led by Shreyas Iyer, will be aiming to confirm their first playoff qualification since 2014. PBKS have shown exceptional form this season, boasting a balanced team with both their batting and bowling departments firing in unison.
 
Despite the absence of a few Australian players, PBKS still possess a strong playing XI, giving skipper Iyer and the coaching staff plenty of reliable options. Their openers have been particularly impressive, and Iyer himself has been in outstanding form with the bat.
 
 
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the IPL, are already out of playoff contention. They will be hoping to end their campaign on a high. However, with pacer Jofra Archer ruled out due to injury, their bowling attack will face a stern challenge against the powerful PBKS batting lineup. 
 
Riyan Parag captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 12
Wins: 3
Losses: 9
NR: 0
Win percentage: 25
 
Shreyas Iyer captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 11
Wins: 7
Losses: 3
N/R: 1
Win percentage: 70
 
RR playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable)
 
Rajasthan Royals, the champions of the inaugural IPL season, are no longer in the race for the playoffs but will be aiming to wrap up their campaign on a positive note. However, the absence of injured pacer Jofra Archer will weaken their bowling unit, which now faces a tough test against Punjab Kings’ formidable batting lineup.
 
RR playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Kunal Singh Rathore, DC Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, R Parag (C), W Hasaranga, TU Deshpande, Akash Mandwaal, M Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
RR squad for IPL 2025:
 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma 
 
PBKS playing 11 vs RR (Probable)
 
Even with some Australian players unavailable, Punjab Kings (PBKS) boast a solid playing XI, offering captain Shreyas Iyer and the coaching staff a range of dependable choices. Their opening batters have performed exceptionally well, and Iyer has been in superb touch with the bat this season.
 
PBKS playing 11 and impact subs (Probable):  P Simran Singh, JP Inglis (wk), N Wadhera, S Iyer (C), P Arya, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
PBKS squad for IPL 2025:
 
Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis
 
RR vs PBKS key player battles: 
RR vs PBKS player battles
RR Batters vs PBKS Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal Marcus Stoinis T20s 7 48 3 16 145
Yashasvi Jaiswal Arshdeep Singh IPL 6 36 2 18 124
Yashasvi Jaiswal Marco Jansen T20s 4 47 2 23.5 162
Riyan Parag Arshdeep Singh IPL 7 44 1 44 157
Shimron Hetmyer Arshdeep Singh T20s 12 86 3 28.7 162
Shimron Hetmyer Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 7 33 3 11 97
Shimron Hetmyer Lockie Ferguson T20s 8 37 2 18.5 103
Sanju Samson Arshdeep Singh IPL 9 79 1 79 188
Sanju Samson Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 11 50 5 10 106
Sanju Samson Marco Jansen T20s 6 35 2 17.5 117
Sanju Samson Marcus Stoinis IPL 7 27 2 13.5 129
Sanju Samson Yash Thakur IPL 2 50 0 - 250
Lhuan Dre Pretorius Marco Jansen T20s 2 28 1 28 133
 
PBKS Batters vs RR Bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Shreyas Iyer Jofra Archer T20s 7 36 2 18 129
Nehal Wadhera Wanindu Hasaranga IPL 2 43 1 43 179
Nehal Wadhera Maheesh Theekshana IPL 2 35 0 - 130
Marcus Stoinis Jofra Archer T20s 9 45 1 45 115
Marcus Stoinis Wanindu Hasaranga T20s 8 56 0 - 175
Marcus Stoinis Maheesh Theekshana T20s 5 40 0 - 250
 

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

