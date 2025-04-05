IPL 2025 CSK vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match live today?

The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who after starting their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a solid win over Mumbai Indians, lost their momentum completely in the next two matches and went down against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. The men in yellow will now have the chance to redeem themselves when they host the in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 17 of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. Check CSK vs DC live score, match commentary and updates here Check IPL 2025 Match 17 - CSK vs DC - full scorecard here ALSO READ: CSK vs DC Chennai Pitch report | CSK vs DC Playing 11 | CSK vs DC head to head | Match 17 - IPL 2025
While it will be a battle of redemption for CSK, for DC, it will be a battle to remain one of only two undefeated teams of the season alongside Punjab Kings. DC will try to take inspiration from RCB’s exploits in Chennai and become the second team of the season to beat CSK at their home.
IPL 2025 CSK vs DC broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch CSK vs DC in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Saturday).
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5.
What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and DC will take place at 3 pm IST.
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 begin on April 5?
The IPL 2025 match between CSK and DC will start at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.