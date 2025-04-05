IPL 2025 CSK vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match live today?

While it will be a battle of redemption for CSK, for DC, it will be a battle to remain one of only two undefeated teams of the season alongside Punjab Kings. DC will try to take inspiration from RCB’s exploits in Chennai and become the second team of the season to beat CSK at their home.

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC broadcast details

IPL 2025 CSK vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch CSK vs DC in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 5 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 5.

What time will the toss take place for the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and DC will take place at 3 pm IST.

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 begin on April 5?

The IPL 2025 match between CSK and DC will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.