English to Tamil: Full list of commentators for IPL 2025's 13-feed telecast

The 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) promises to be the biggest yet, with enhanced digital features, immersive second-screen engagement, and commentary from cricketing legends across languages

Fans and viewers are in for a blockbuster summer as JioStar gears up to present the most expansive edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) yet. Ahead of the tournament's 18th season, which begins on March 22, JioStar has announced a never-seen-before presentation that will feature more than 25 feeds in 12 languages, across both linear television and digital platforms.

The presentation will be powered by over 170 experts, including IPL champions, World Cup winners, and marquee players from India and overseas—bringing the action alive with unmatched insight and access.

On television, in addition to English, JioStar will provide feeds in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. On digital platforms, including JioHotstar, the tournament will stream live across 16 feeds in 12 languages—English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati and Punjabi.

Full list of commentators for IPL 2025 Language Commentators World Feed (English) Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Murali Kartik, Deep Das Gupta, Anjum Chopra, Varun Aaron, WV Raman, Matthew Hayden, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann, Nick Knight, Alan Wilkins, Simon Doull, Danny Morrison, K Martin, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Ian Bishop, Darren Ganga Hindi Virender Sehwag, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Mohd Kaif, Piyush Chawla, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sanjay Bangar, Varun Aaron, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajay Jadeja, Jatin Sapru, Anant Tyagi, Saba Karim, Deep Dasgupta, Aakash Chopra Marathi Kedar Jadhav, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Pravin Tambe, Salil Ankola, Siddesh Lad, Chaitanya Sant, Prasanna Sant, Nilesh Natu, Gujarati Manpreet Juneja, Rakesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Sheldon Jackson, Atul Bedade, Aseem Parikh, Akash Trivedi, Shailendra Jadeja Bhojpuri Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwary, Sumit Kumar Mishra, Saurabh Kumar, Gulam Hussain, Shivam, Ashutosh Aman, Satya Prakash Bengali Sreevats Goswami, Jhulan Goswami, Subhomoy D, Saradindu M, Raja Venkat, Sanjeeb M, Shiladitya Roy, Gautam B Haryanvi Manvinder Bisla, Sumit Narwal, Sonu Sharma, A Chaudhary, RJ Kisna, Ravin Kundu, Vishwaas, Ashish Hooda Malayalam S Sreesanth, CM Deepak, Raiphi Gomez, Sony C, Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Aju John Thomas, Manu Krishnan, RJ Renu Kannada Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Vinay Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharat Chipli, K Gowtham, B Akhil, S Aravind, J Suchith, Srinivasa Murthy, Sumesh Goni, Kiran Srinivasa, S Suresh, Pavan D, Roopesh Shetty, Madhu M Tamil Murali Vijay, L Balaji, S Badrinath, K Srikkanth, S Ramesh, R Sridhar, Anirudh Srikkanth, Yo Mahesh, Baba Aparijith, Baba Indrajith, Thirush Kamini, Arun Kartik, C Gobinath, Muthu, Ashwath Bobo, Nanee, Gowtham D, Bhavna, Sameena, Abhinav Mukund Telugu Ambati Rayudu, Hanuma Vihari, MSK Prasad, Mithali Raj, R Sridhar, T Suman, Kalyan Krishna, Ashish Reddy, Akshat Reddy, NC Kaushik, K Kollaram, VJ Sashi, Vindhya, Nandu, Pratyusha Punjabi Sarandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, RS Sodhi, VRV Singh, Chetan Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Sunil Taneja, Gurjit Singh Hangout Kunal Saluja, Angad Ranyal, Inder Sahni, Shubham Shandilya, Aditya Kulshreshta Digital offerings on JioHotstar will go beyond language diversity. The network is introducing multi-cam feeds, an exclusive Hangout feed, and a first-of-its-kind family and kids’ broadcast called ‘Motu Patlu present Super Funday’. The latter is aimed at young audiences and will feature the popular cartoon duo as commentators.

“What we have assembled for the TATA IPL 2025 is nothing less than a spectacle. It is the 18th season, a milestone that deserves a celebration garnished by first-of-its-kind innovations, top-of-the-line talent, and a presentation that will unite millions of Indians. Our efforts will match the energy and excitement that the league brings to the country,” a JioStar sports spokesperson said.

In a significant development, Kane Williamson, one of New Zealand's most accomplished batters and a former orange cap winner, will make his debut as a commentator and expert this season. The two-time IPL champion, who played for Gujarat Titans until last year, adds global heft to the broadcast line-up.

The commentary panel also features IPL stars such as Shane Watson, Mark Boucher, AB de Villiers, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina—offering inside access from those who only recently shared dressing rooms with top franchisees.

Other prominent names include Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Murali Vijay, and Kedar Jadhav, spread across language feeds. The Tamil panel will feature the father-son duo of K Srikkanth and Anirudh Srikkanth, while Manvinder Bisla, man of the match in the 2012 final, will lead the Haryanvi feed.

JioStar is also introducing second screen engagement for linear TV viewers. A QR code on screen will allow fans to catch key moments on their mobile devices if they miss the live action.

Making the experience more inclusive, JioHotstar will debut MaxView, Live Audio Descriptive commentary, and Indian Sign Language interpretation for the first time. Viewers will also be able to enjoy various camera angles with popular features such as Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, and Bird’s Eye Cam.

The digital-exclusive Hangout feed, introduced in recent seasons, will return in a refreshed format. It will offer a light-hearted take on the league through stand-up comics and content creators including Angad Singh, Kunal Saluja, Sahiba Bali, Inder Sahni, Shubham Shandilya and Aditya Kulshreshta, aimed at drawing first-time viewers and non-traditional sports audiences.

JioStar has also planned an extensive content slate around current IPL icons and captains such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, ensuring fans remain connected with their heroes throughout the season.