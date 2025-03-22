IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB player battles: Kohli vs Narine, Salt vs Russell & more

For the first time since their inaugural IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin the season. That opening encounter, 17 years ago, marked the birth of something special – a rivalry that has sparked excitement ever since.

AB de Villiers demonstrated how runs could be accumulated behind the wicket with the same consistency as those in front. Meanwhile, Andre Russell has been on a mission to push the boundaries of hitting, constantly experimenting with his power to see if he could send a ball to outer space. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Most expensive players bought over the years in IPL history KKR and RCB have delivered some of the most thrilling clashes in IPL history, including a nail-biting one-run victory just last year. Their matchups have played a significant role in propelling both the league and T20 cricket to new heights. Sunil Narine revolutionized the role of opening batters, showing that aggressive play could be just as effective as cautious innings.AB de Villiers demonstrated how runs could be accumulated behind the wicket with the same consistency as those in front. Meanwhile, Andre Russell has been on a mission to push the boundaries of hitting, constantly experimenting with his power to see if he could send a ball to outer space.

Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
16 67 70 2 33.5 96

Venkatesh Iyer vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Inns Runs Balls Outs SR
8 55 42 0 131

Rinku Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Inns Runs Balls Outs SR
4 27 21 0 129

Virat Kohli vs Varun Chakravarthy
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
7 40 39 1 40 103

Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
20 162 157 4 40.5 103

Phil Salt vs Andre Russell
Inns Runs Balls Outs Avg SR
8 73 33 2 36.5 221

With the match featuring a plethora of talent in both sides, let us have a look at the key matchups tonight at the iconic Eden Gardens: