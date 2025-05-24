IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium key stats

Check India Test squad announcement LIVE UPDATES here Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24, in Match 66 of IPL 2025, despite playing away from their home ground in Chandigarh. This will be a big game for the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS, who have qualified for the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014, when they lost to KKR in the final. Now, to ensure they at least reach the final, their best shot is to finish in the top two on the points table and get two chances to qualify. To do that, they desperately need to win their game against DC.

On the other hand, DC will be playing for pride after being knocked out of the tournament in their previous game by Mumbai Indians.

Jaipur Stadium: Pitch Report for PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. While batters are likely to enjoy the true bounce and quick outfield, spinners will come into play as the game progresses, especially in the middle overs. The surface tends to grip slightly, aiding turn and making stroke play more challenging later in the innings. Teams winning the toss may prefer to chase, given the historical advantage for sides batting second. A total in excess of 190 is considered competitive on this wicket, but with the right application, both batting and bowling units can make an impact.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (since IPL 2024)

Also Read

Matches: 10

Bat 1st won: 4

Bat 2nd won: 6

Avg 1st inns score: 187/5 (Run rate – 9.35)

Lowest total defended: 180

Highest target chased: 210

200+ totals: 4 times in 10 matches

Sixes per match: 17

Bowling stats

Pace: Overs% – 59, Wkts – 45, Avg – 40.4, Econ – 9.9, SR – 24.5

Spin: Overs% – 41, Wkts – 22, Avg – 51.6, Econ – 8.9, SR – 34.8

Winning scores at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (since IPL 2024)

1st inns score 180 or above: Matches – 8, Bat 1st won – 4, Bat 2nd won – 4

1st inns score less than 180: Matches – 2, Bat 1st won – 0, Bat 2nd won – 2

Recent Match at Jaipur Stadium

The last match played here was Match 59 of IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. In that game, PBKS posted 219/5 batting first. In reply, RR—despite a strong start—fell 10 runs short of the target and finished at 209/7.

Other Key Stats at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

A total of 62 IPL matches have been played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Teams batting second have won 39 times, which accounts for 62.90 per cent of the matches, while teams batting first have secured victory in only 23 games (37.10 per cent). The impact of the toss has been relatively balanced, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious in 32 matches (51.61 per cent), compared to 30 wins (48.39 per cent) for teams that lost the toss.

The venue has witnessed some memorable individual and team performances. The highest individual score at the ground is an unbeaten 113 by Virat Kohli for RCB against RR in IPL 2024. The best bowling figures remain 6 for 14, achieved by Sohail Tanvir for RR against CSK in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The highest team total recorded is 219 for 5 by PBKS against RR in 2025. In stark contrast, the lowest team total is 59, posted by RR against RCB during the 2023 season, reflecting the pitch’s unpredictable nature.

From a statistical standpoint, the average runs per wicket at this ground is 28.39, with an overall scoring rate of 8.14 runs per over. Teams batting first have averaged 161.5 runs at a strike rate of 135.3, while teams chasing have averaged slightly lower at 148.8, albeit with a marginally higher strike rate of 135.8. Overall, the stadium has seen three 200-plus team totals, with the highest first-innings score being 219 for 5 by PBKS and the highest second-innings total matching it at 217 for 6 by SRH.