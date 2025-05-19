IPL 2025 today's match: LSG vs SRH Playing 11, match-ups, interesting facts

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to strengthen their bid for the final playoff spot in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Rishabh Pant's side, SRH, are already out of contention.

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming LSG, currently on 10 points from 11 matches, must win all their remaining games to stay in the race. Even then, their qualification will depend on the outcomes of other fixtures.

LSG vs SRH: Clash of the big-hitting southpaws

A showdown of explosive left-handers is on the cards, with some of T20’s most destructive hitters set to take the field. Rishabh Pant will have the support of Nicholas Pooran and David Miller as they face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad’s formidable top order featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

IPL 2025 today's match: LSG vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

Lucknow Super Giants

Squad Update:

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats William O'Rourke has been named as Mayank Yadav’s replacement in the squad. However, with overseas slots likely occupied by Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and David Miller, it remains uncertain whether O'Rourke will feature in the playing XI. Shamar Joseph is also unavailable for the remainder of the season.

Tactics & Matchups:

Despite an otherwise modest campaign, LSG have discovered a promising talent in Digvesh Rathi. Used effectively across all three phases of the innings, Rathi offers his captain valuable tactical options.

LSG Playing 11 probables, including impact sub:

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Singh/Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep/Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Injuries/Availability:

Head coach Daniel Vettori has confirmed that Travis Head, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, will arrive in India only on the morning of the match. A call on his availability will be made closer to game time. Wiaan Mulder is also unavailable.

Tactics & Matchups:

In SRH’s final outing before the break, Pat Cummins opened the bowling in Mohammed Shami’s absence and delivered a match-defining spell of 3/19 in four overs—all in the Powerplay. He stuck to a Test-match length and removed Karun Nair with the first ball of the innings. SRH may look to repeat this approach in upcoming games.

SRH playing 11 probables, including impact sub:

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Here's why Team India may skip Asia Cup 2025 in September Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Travis Head/Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Lucknow vs Hyderabad: Bowling woes plague both sides

Both Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have struggled with the ball this season. Their bowling units have recorded among the highest economy rates, as well as the worst figures in terms of runs and balls per wicket. The first six overs have been particularly costly—LSG and SRH are the only teams conceding at over 10 runs per over during the Powerplay in this edition.

Highest economy rates in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals – 10.1

Lucknow Super Giants – 10.0

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 10.0

Punjab Kings – 9.6

Highest avg runs/wkt in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals – 43.0

Lucknow Super Giants – 34.5

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 33.1

Delhi Capitals – 31.3

Highest balls/wkt in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals – 25.6

Lucknow Super Giants – 20.6

Delhi Capitals – 20.0

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19.9

Highest economy rate in overs 1-6 in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants – 10.5

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 10.1

Chennai Super Kings/Delhi Capitals – 9.9

From Pooran to Kishan: Six-hitting contest on the cards

A high-octane clash is expected with power-hitters from both camps ready to go big. The pitch at Lucknow has shown the potential to support high scores, setting the stage for a barrage of sixes that could dictate the tempo of the match. Brace yourself for a flurry of towering hits.

Most 6s in IPL since 2024

Nicholas Pooran – 70

Abhishek Sharma – 59

Riyan Parag – 59

Virat Kohli – 56

Heinrich Klaasen – 51

Most 6s in Overs 1-6 in IPL since 2024

Abhishek Sharma – 36

Rohit Sharma – 30

Sunil Narine – 29

Travis Head – 28

Phil Salt/Virat Kohli – 28

Most 6s in Overs 17-20 in IPL since 2024

MS Dhoni/Tim David – 24

Tristan Stubbs – 21

Heinrich Klaasen – 20

Most sixes vs spin in IPL since 2024

Nicholas Pooran – 35

Heinrich Klaasen – 30

Rajat Patidar/Abhishek Sharma – 28

Most 6s in IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran – 34

Shreyas Iyer – 27

Suryakumar Yadav/Riyan Parag – 26

Most 6s in Overs 1-6 in IPL 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 19

Ajinkya Rahane – 15

Mitchell Marsh – 14

Priyansh Arya – 13

Most 6s in Overs 7-16 in IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran – 23

Suryakumar Yadav – 19

Shreyas Iyer – 17

Riyan Parag – 15

Most 6s against pace in IPL 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 20

Priyansh Arya – 17

Prabhsimran Singh – 17

Mitch Marsh – 16

Shreyas Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane - 16

Most sixes vs spin in IPL 2025

Nicholas Pooran – 22

Axar Patel – 13

Jos Buttler – 12

Aniket Varma – 12

Riyan Parag – 12