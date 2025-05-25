Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Race for Top 2: How RCB, MI, PBKS playoff fixtures depend on GT-CSK match

Race for Top 2: How RCB, MI, PBKS playoff fixtures depend on GT-CSK match

With one league game left for GT, RCB, MI, and PBKS, here's how the race for a top 2 finish in the IPL 2025 points table could unfold across scenarios.

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule: Race for top two spots

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule: Race for top two spots

Anish Kumar New Delhi
May 25 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) knock Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the playoffs race. However, in IPL 2025, the four playoff teams, RCB being a favourite from the start of season, were confirmed well before the final league matches of the teams, and Chennai became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. 
 
Despite the contrasting fortunes of CSK and RCB, the Bengaluru-based franchise remains heavily dependent on how Chennai performs in their final game of IPL 2025.
 
 
Why RCB fans want CSK to beat GT today?
 
Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, and if they win today’s match, they enter the playoffs as top team with 20 points (not RCB not MI and PBKS can have 20 points after 14 league games). However, a defeat could open up multiple possibilities in the race for the top two spots. 

Gujarat Titans (GT)

  • Total Matches played: 13
  • Matches won: 9
  • Matches Lost: 3
  • Points: 18
  • Net runrate: +0.795
Gujarat Titans' remaining match in IPL 2025

  • On May 25 vs CSK (3:30 PM IST)
 
How Gujarat losing today will help Bengaluru?
 
RCB have 17 points with just one game remaining. If GT lose today's match against CSK, they will stay at 18 points. In that case, RCB can finish in the top two if they win their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)—taking their tally to 19 points, one point ahead of Gujarat. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

  • Total Matches played: 13
  • Matches won: 8
  • Matches Lost: 4
  • No result: 1
  • Points: 17
  • Net runrate: +0.255
RCB remaining match in IPL 2025
  • On May 27 - vs LSG (7:30 PM IST)

Why finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table is crucial?

 

All four teams that have made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs still have a shot at claiming a spot in the top two positions. These coveted spots come with a major advantage: teams placed first and second get two chances to reach the final. Even if they lose Qualifier 1, they get another opportunity in Qualifier 2, giving them a safety net not available to the third and fourth-placed teams.

 
How Gujarat losing to CSK will help Punjab Kings?
 
Like RCB, Punjab Kings (PBKS) also have 17 points with one game left. They are currently ahead of RCB on the IPL 2025 leaderboard due to a superior net run rate. If Punjab win their final match against Mumbai Indians (MI), they will qualify in the top two team with 19 points. In this case, Mumbai are certain to enter the playoffs as the fourth-placed team on the IPL 2025 points table. 

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

  • Total Matches played: 13
  • Matches won: 8
  • Matches Lost: 4
  • No result: 1
  • Points: 17
  • Net runrate: +0.327
Punjab Kings' remaining match in IPL 2025
  • On May 26 vs MI (7:30 PM IST)
How Gujarat losing to CSK will help Mumbai Indians?
 
After the four playoff spots were sealed, Mumbai Indians were expected to finish the league stage in fourth place. However, after GT, RCB, and PBKS each suffered defeats in their penultimate matches, Mumbai now have a shot at finishing in the top two.
 
If Gujarat lose to CSK and Mumbai win their final game against Punjab and RCB lose their match against LSG, both MI and GT will have 18 points.
 
In this scenario, Punjab will remain stuck at 17 points, allowing Mumbai and Gujarat to secure the top two playoff positions with 18 points each.  Mumbai even have a chance of finishing the league stage as top team if MI win their final league match and RCB & GT lose their matches.     

Mumbai Indians (MI)

  • Total Matches played: 13
  • Matches won: 8
  • Matches Lost: 5
  • Points: 16
  • Net runrate: +1.292
Mumbai Indians' remaining match in IPL 2025
  • On May 26 vs PBKS (7:30 PM IST)

IPL 2025 Playoffs fixtures, Qualifier 1 Live Timings, Venue, final Live Streaming and Telecast

 
When do the IPL 2025 playoffs begin?
 
The IPL 2025 playoffs will kick start on May 29 with Qualifier 1.
 
Which teams can play in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs?
 
The top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table will play in Qualifier 1, which is scheduled to take place on May 29.
 
Which teams will lock horns in the Eliminator of the IPL 2025 playoffs?
 
The 3rd and 4th-placed teams on the IPL 2025 points table will lock horns in the Eliminator, which is scheduled to take place on May 30.
 
Which teams will lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025?
 
The losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winning team of the Eliminator will clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on June 1. 
When will the IPL 2025 final take place?
 
The IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on June 3.
 
Which teams can clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3?
 
The winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 playoffs?
 
Jio Star Sports Network will live telecast the IPL 2025 playoffs.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 playoffs?
 
Fans can watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 playoffs on JioHotstar.
 

May 25 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

