SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list

Sunrisers Hyderabad, ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumed after a week-long suspension, have reverted to the brand of cricket they made famous since IPL 2024 and are once again putting big totals on the board. SRH, who started their season with the second-highest team total in the IPL — 286 — have now scored the third-highest team total in their final game against KKR at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium today. SRH, with the help of a century from Heinrich Klaasen and a fifty from Travis Head, posted 278 for 3 on the board, which is the third-highest team total in IPL history. They broke their own record of 277, scored against Mumbai Indians last year.
Now, all top four highest team totals in IPL history belong to SRH. KKR, with 272, is at number five, while once again SRH, with their 266-run innings against DC last year, occupy the number six spot.
Highest team totals in IPL history
|Rank
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|287/3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|15-Apr-24
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|286/6
|Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|23-Mar-25
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|278/3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|25-May-25
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|277/3
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|27-Mar-24
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|272/7
|Delhi Capitals
|Visakhapatnam
|03-Apr-24
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|266/7
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|20-Apr-24
|7
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|263/5
|Pune Warriors
|Bengaluru
|23-Apr-13
|8
|Punjab Kings
|262/2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Eden Gardens
|26-Apr-24
|9
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|262/7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|15-Apr-24
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|261/6
|Punjab Kings
|Eden Gardens
|26-Apr-24
|11
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|257/4
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|27-Apr-24
|12
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|257/5
|Punjab Kings
|Mohali
|28-Apr-23
|13
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|254/2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|25-May-25
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|248/3
|Gujarat Lions
|Bengaluru
|14-May-16
|15
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|247/2
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|12-Apr-25
|16
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|247/9
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|27-Apr-24
|17
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|246/5
|Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|03-Apr-10
|18
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|246/5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|27-Mar-24
|19
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|245/6
|Kings XI Punjab
|Indore
|12-May-18
|20
|Punjab Kings
|245/6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|12-Apr-25