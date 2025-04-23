IPL 2025: How a robotic dog camera revolutionised cricket broadcasts

In a ground-breaking move that blends innovation with emotion, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has unveiled a brand-new broadcasting sensation — a robotic dog camera. Introduced by wTVision, a global leader in broadcast technology, in collaboration with technical partner Omnicam and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this high-tech innovation is reshaping the way cricket is experienced, both on television and in stadiums.

Debut at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? The robotic pet camera made its on-field debut during the high-octane clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Designed to connect with fans on an emotional level while staying true to the game’s intensity, this four-legged robot, shaped like a dog, interacts in real-time with players, umpires, and spectators. From giving handshakes and jumping in joy to making adorable heart gestures, the dog camera brings a touch of personality to cricket coverage.

A Collaboration Driven by Creativity

The brainchild of wTVision and Omnicam, this project was crafted with support from BCCI’s TV production and marketing team, who aimed to deliver more playful, emotional moments in the midst of intense competition. The goal: to humanize the broadcast and generate light-hearted, shareable moments that resonate with audiences on and off the field.

Also Read

Behind the Scenes: Engineering the Dog Camera

To ensure smooth movement and high-quality video capture, the robot comes equipped with:

A custom gimbal to stabilize camera footage across unpredictable terrains

A remote pan-tilt camera system

A powerful RF video transmission unit

A 3D-printed enclosure for compact durability

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats at Hyderabad Stadium The result? A reliable and robust pet camera system that adds a new dimension to live sports coverage.

Viral Sensation and Social Media Buzz

The robotic dog has become an instant sensation. The IPL video featuring this innovative camera has racked up over 5.8 million views, 560,000+ likes, and 72,000+ shares across social media platforms. Viewers have described the addition as “adorable,” “heartwarming,” and “the best surprise of the match.”

Fans have flooded comment sections with appreciation, calling it one of the most memorable aspects of the season. With the buzz reaching fever pitch, BCCI has now invited fans to suggest names for the dog — sparking even more interaction across digital platforms.

Pushing the Boundaries of Sports Broadcasting

wTVision, known for its decade-long legacy in innovative sports production, has taken its vision further with the launch of the dog camera. The company has played a vital role in real-time graphics, AI-driven broadcasts, and custom workflows across global sporting events.

What the Creators Say

Divyajot Ahluwalia, Founder and Director of wTVision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., shared his pride:

“Seeing it live during the IPL, one of the world’s most followed sporting events, has been a pivotal moment for us. It reaffirms our commitment to combining customer obsession with smart technology. This is what innovation in broadcasting looks like — making sports more ‘human,’ more fun, and more engaging.”

The Future Is Here

As IPL 2025 continues to captivate audiences with stunning matches and star-studded performances, the robotic dog camera stands as a reminder that the future of sports coverage lies in blending storytelling, technology, and a touch of heart.